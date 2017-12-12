Olga Kurylenko has the perfect dress for Christmas
The Ukrainian-born bombshell is all set for the festive season
OLGA KURYLENKO (A)
Dubai International Film Festival in Dubai
Gown: Elie Saab
Lace, sparkles and delicious touches of velvet - in Christmas-y crimson, no less. Talk about the perfect gown for the festive season. It's a full-on yes.
SELENA GOMEZ (B)
British Fashion Awards in London
Dress and shoes: Coach
Haters call it musty, I think it's must-see. I'm enjoying her style reinvention and specifically this Victorian-meets-prairie-meets-steampunk sensibility, like she walked out of a vampy version of The Beguiled.
JANELLE MONAE (C+)
Refinery29 29Rooms Los Angeles: Turn It Into Art opening night party in Los Angeles
Romper and jacket: Kaimin
Clutch: Charlotte Olympia
Shoes: Via Spiga
Well, Monae turned it into art all right. I don't expect anything less from someone who gets her fashion freak on anytime she gets the chance, but this ventures into Disneyland costume territory.
ZENDAYA (C-)
British Fashion Awards in London
Gown: Vivetta
With two horse heads slapped across her boobs and the baggy illusion netting doing weird things to her torso, this poorly designed dress is a crime against both women and equines. Sorry, it's a neigh. Rein it in, honey.
KATE BOSWORTH (D)
Land of Distraction launch event in Los Angeles
Jacket, top and pants: Land of Distraction
How did Bosworth not fall on her face with those unhemmed trousers? She's drowning in so much fabric, I just want to fling a lifebuoy at her. This much corduroy should also not be legal - unless you're stuck in the '70s.
