School of Frock

Olga Kurylenko has the perfect dress for Christmas

The Ukrainian-born bombshell is all set for the festive season

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Dec 12, 2017 06:00 am

OLGA KURYLENKO (A)

Dubai International Film Festival in Dubai

Gown: Elie Saab

Lace, sparkles and delicious touches of velvet - in Christmas-y crimson, no less. Talk about the perfect gown for the festive season. It's a full-on yes.

Olga Kurylenko shows up in the perfect dress for Christmas
PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

SELENA GOMEZ (B)

Olga Kurylenko shows up in the perfect dress for Christmas
PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

British Fashion Awards in London

Dress and shoes: Coach

Haters call it musty, I think it's must-see. I'm enjoying her style reinvention and specifically this Victorian-meets-prairie-meets-steampunk sensibility, like she walked out of a vampy version of The Beguiled.

Fashion buy: New launches to get you through the new year
Shopping

Your time to shine

JANELLE MONAE (C+)

Olga Kurylenko shows up in the perfect dress for Christmas
PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

Refinery29 29Rooms Los Angeles: Turn It Into Art opening night party in Los Angeles

Romper and jacket: Kaimin

Clutch: Charlotte Olympia

Shoes: Via Spiga

Well, Monae turned it into art all right. I don't expect anything less from someone who gets her fashion freak on anytime she gets the chance, but this ventures into Disneyland costume territory.

ZENDAYA (C-)

Olga Kurylenko shows up in the perfect dress for Christmas
PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

British Fashion Awards in London

Gown: Vivetta

With two horse heads slapped across her boobs and the baggy illusion netting doing weird things to her torso, this poorly designed dress is a crime against both women and equines. Sorry, it's a neigh. Rein it in, honey.

KATE BOSWORTH (D)

Olga Kurylenko shows up in the perfect dress for Christmas
PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

Land of Distraction launch event in Los Angeles

Jacket, top and pants: Land of Distraction

How did Bosworth not fall on her face with those unhemmed trousers? She's drowning in so much fabric, I just want to fling a lifebuoy at her. This much corduroy should also not be legal - unless you're stuck in the '70s.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Fashion

Jeanmarie Tan

Entertainment Editor
jeanm@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Jeanmarie Tan