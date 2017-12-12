Olga Kurylenko has the perfect dress for Christmas

OLGA KURYLENKO (A)

Dubai International Film Festival in Dubai

Gown: Elie Saab

Lace, sparkles and delicious touches of velvet - in Christmas-y crimson, no less. Talk about the perfect gown for the festive season. It's a full-on yes.

PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

SELENA GOMEZ (B)

British Fashion Awards in London

Dress and shoes: Coach

Haters call it musty, I think it's must-see. I'm enjoying her style reinvention and specifically this Victorian-meets-prairie-meets-steampunk sensibility, like she walked out of a vampy version of The Beguiled.

JANELLE MONAE (C+)

Refinery29 29Rooms Los Angeles: Turn It Into Art opening night party in Los Angeles

Romper and jacket: Kaimin

Clutch: Charlotte Olympia

Shoes: Via Spiga

Well, Monae turned it into art all right. I don't expect anything less from someone who gets her fashion freak on anytime she gets the chance, but this ventures into Disneyland costume territory.

ZENDAYA (C-)

British Fashion Awards in London

Gown: Vivetta

With two horse heads slapped across her boobs and the baggy illusion netting doing weird things to her torso, this poorly designed dress is a crime against both women and equines. Sorry, it's a neigh. Rein it in, honey.

KATE BOSWORTH (D)

Land of Distraction launch event in Los Angeles

Jacket, top and pants: Land of Distraction

How did Bosworth not fall on her face with those unhemmed trousers? She's drowning in so much fabric, I just want to fling a lifebuoy at her. This much corduroy should also not be legal - unless you're stuck in the '70s.