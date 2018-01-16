Olivia Munn is red hot on awards season red carpet

OLIVIA MUNN (B+)

PHOTO: EPA

Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Prada

As emcee of this year's event, Munn was the hostess with the mostess on my list. This red column dress hits all the right notes in the fit department, and it is elevated by the dripping chandelier embellishments on the bodice. Such simple elegance is simply refreshing.

MARGOT ROBBIE (B-)

PHOTO: EPA

Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Chanel

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

Well, this is interesting at least, considering Robbie's hitherto underwhelming off-screen style. The combination of stripes and sparkle is pure Harley Quinn couture, and I am all for Robbie taking such an unexpected, playful sartorial risk.

JESSICA CHASTAIN (C)

PHOTO: REUTERS

Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Vionnet

That emerald shade is mesmerising, and the silk crepe pleats scream luxury. The bad news? Breast-cupping banana leaves that make it appear as though Chastain's boobs are getting a divorce. It is a fabulous Earth Mama Goddess maternity look. Only problem is she is not pregnant.

DIANE KRUGER (C-)

PHOTO: AFP

Post-Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle in Los Angeles

Top and pants: Alexander McQueen

On a night where women in Hollywood were speaking up about sexual harassment and assault, turning up in an outfit that looks half-ripped off your body is not the best idea. We hope Kruger was able to give the police a description of her assailant.

MICHELLE MONAGHAN (D)

PHOTO: AFP

Marie Claire's Image Makers awards in Los Angeles

Dress: Alex Perry

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Are we actually looking at a wax figure of Monaghan? If you think the nauseating peach-colour bridesmaid organza frock and matching frou-frou shoes are too shiny, even her skin has the same sheen. It just makes you want to blot her.