School of Frock: Dec 23

Zoey Deutch attends the premiere of "Why Him?" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on December 17, 2016.

ZOEY DEUTCH (A-)

Premiere of Why Him? in Los Angeles

Top and skirt: Balmain

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

You cannot go wrong with slinky liquid gold, especially with Christmas and New Year's Day around the corner. This glitzy get-up really puts us in the holiday party mood. Starlets, take note.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE (C+)

Premiere of Passengers in Los Angeles

Actress Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of "Passengers", in Westwood, California, on December 14, 2016. PHOTO: AFP

Gown: Christian Dior



JLaw looks ready to walk down the aisle, but all anyone is thinking about is whether she's bleeding. I don't "heart" this at all.

NAOMIE HARRIS (D)

Premiere of Collateral Beauty in London

British actress Naomie Harris poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the European premiere of Collateral Beauty in London on December 15, 2016. PHOTO: AFP

Dress: Rodarte

Shoes: Manolo Blahnik

In part two of "body parts that dresses should not be drawing attention to", Harris' crotch is growing ruffles. The rest of her dress is equally unfortunate.

KALEY CUOCO (D-)

Premiere of Why Him? in Los Angeles

Actress Kaley Cuoco attends the Premiere of "Why Him" in Westwood, California, on December 17, 2016. PHOTO: AFP

Dress: Tadashi Shoji

Clutch: Naeem Khan

Shoes: Va Spiga

A lace prairie dress is bad enough, but Cuoco takes it to new levels of "nope" with the minimalist clutch, Goth make-up, beachy waves, and heavy Mary Janes. All these put together makes no sense at all.

RACHAEL LEIGH COOK (F)

Premiere of Passengers in Los Angeles

Actress Rachael Leigh Cook attends the premiere of "Passengers", in Westwood, California, on December 14, 2016. PHOTO: AFP

Dress: Alice McCall

Clutch and shoes: Vince Camuto

Now we know what happened to her since She's All That. Cook has been busy repurposing doilies into clothes. Pity she hasn't figured out what to wear underneath them.