School of frock

CHLOE SEVIGNY (B)

Louis Vuitton leather goods collection launch in Paris

Top, skirt, clutch and shoes: Louis Vuitton

On paper, all these random elements should not work. But there is method to this madness, and the result is - miraculously - somewhat cool. Sevigny's attitude saved the day.

JENNIFER CONNELLY (B-)

Louis Vuitton leather goods collection launch in Paris

Dress, clutch and shoes: Louis Vuitton

Connelly shows such brand loyalty no matter what leftovers she gets, her middle name should be LV. This outfit makes her look like she could go head-to-head with any of the other queens on Game Of Thrones, so that is an automatic pass.

ZOE SALDANA (C-)

Premiere of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 in Tokyo

Top and pants: Loewe

This is literally a "WHAT is she wearing?" moment. I cannot even fathom the hows or whys behind this strange ensemble that defies description, so I am just going to give up. Over to the rest of you.

RUTH WILSON (D)

Laurence Olivier Awards in London

Gown: Christian Dior

Shoes: Olgana Paris

It is seriously hard to appreciate a gown when the undergarments are screaming for attention. Look at my Spanx - that seems to be Wilson's message. No thanks, honey.

CHARLIZE THERON (F)

Premiere of Fast & Furious 8 in New York City

Dress: Christian Dior

Shoes: Gianvito Rossi

She should be furious all right. How did one of the most beautiful women in the world end up like this? She is styled like a 50-year-old trying to be 20. In other words, they channelled Madonna. Still waiting for Dior to issue Theron a public apology.