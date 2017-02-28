School of Frock: And the Oscar goes to

EMMA STONE (B+)

Gown: Givenchy

Best Actress winner AND best-dressed? The night's golden girl and her styling team truly gave it their all, crushing the competition in this delicate beaded and fringed Old Hollywood movie star ensemble. Stone looks like a tall glass of sparkling champagne, and every inch of her is worth toasting.

RUTH NEGGA (B-)

Gown: Valentino

PHOTO: AFP, EPA

All this red could have made her disappear against the backdrop and come across terribly frumpy with its high neckline, long sleeves and lace detailing, but Negga possesses just enough regal presence to power through it all.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON (C)

Gown: Azzedine Alaia

PHOTO: AFP, EPA

We rarely see her in this silhouette, and with good reason. There is a jarring disconnect between her edginess (as reflected in her hairstyle and chunky metallic accessories) and her femininity (floral print diaphanous ballgown), and I think I prefer her to stick to the former.

DAKOTA JOHNSON (C+)

Gown: Gucci

PHOTO: AFP, EPA

I can certainly understand why, after baring it all in the Fifty Shades flicks, Johnson would want to cover up once in a while. You know, just to keep things fresh. But fresh is certainly not what comes to mind when we assess this silk satin tribute to the 80s - shoulder pads and all.

HALLE BERRY (D)

Gown: Atelier Versace

PHOTO: AFP, EPA

Everything about this exhausts me, from the over-teased and hilariously imbalanced curls to the dated, done-to-death design. Anyone missing her pixie cut as much as I am?