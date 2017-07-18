School of frock: Bollywood starlets to the rescue

Bollywood Actress Kriti Sanon arrives for IIFA Rocks on July 14, 2017 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey during the 18th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Festival. PHOTO: AFP

KRITI SANON (A-)

IIFA Rocks at the International Indian Film Academy Festival in New Jersey

Dress: Mark Bumgarner

This ball gown is straight out of a fairy tale - or my dream wedding. Pretty in pastel pink, the Bollywood model-actress channels her inner Disney princess and makes the five-year-old in me swoon.

Bollywood Actress Shilpa Shetty arrives for the IIFA Awards on July 15, 2017 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey during the 18th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Festival. PHOTO: AFP

SHILPA SHETTY (B)

IIFA Awards at the International Indian Film Academy Festival in New Jersey

Gown: Monisha Jaising

Shoes: Sergio Rossi

I haven't heard her name since she won Celebrity Big Brother 10 years ago, but Shetty must've stumbled upon a miracle time machine to still look this good - even with yards of cellophane wrapped around her.

Sophie Turner attends the premiere of HBO's Game Of Thrones season 7 at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. PHOTO: AFP

SOPHIE TURNER (B-)

Premiere for season 7 of Game of Thrones in Los Angeles

Dress and shoes: Louis Vuitton

Turner is wearing a sparkly oversized tee emblazoned with a culturally appropriated face.

And you can't get whiter than Sansa Stark from Game Of Thrones. Cringeworthiness aside, it suits her to a T(-shirt).

Actress Yara Shahidi attends the Chanel dinner celebrating Lucia Pica and the Travel Diary Makeup Collection at Capo on July 12, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. PHOTO: AFP

YARA SHAHIDI (D)

Chanel dinner celebrating Lucia Pica and the Travel Diary Make-up Collection in Santa Monica

Top, bag, pants and shoes: Chanel

Are we back in the 90s? The embarrassingly dated combination of fussy ruffle blouse and wide-leg mum jeans from hell adds 10 years - and 10kg - to her frame.

Actress Garcelle Beavais arrives for the premiere of Girls Trip on July 13, 2017 at Regal L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California. PHOTO: AFP

GARCELLE BEAUVAIS (F)

Premiere of Girls Trip in Los Angeles

Dress: Topshop

Shoes: Azzedine Alaia

Pink and white stripes remind me of candy canes, baby clothes and everything sugary, but this sloppy iteration leaves a sour taste. Woman, go back to the pyjama party from whence you came and put this sartorial nightmare to bed.