School of frock: Bollywood starlets to the rescue
When Hollywood's red carpets fail to excite, you can depend on Bollywood starlets to swoop in and save the day
KRITI SANON (A-)
IIFA Rocks at the International Indian Film Academy Festival in New Jersey
Dress: Mark Bumgarner
This ball gown is straight out of a fairy tale - or my dream wedding. Pretty in pastel pink, the Bollywood model-actress channels her inner Disney princess and makes the five-year-old in me swoon.
SHILPA SHETTY (B)
IIFA Awards at the International Indian Film Academy Festival in New Jersey
Gown: Monisha Jaising
Shoes: Sergio Rossi
I haven't heard her name since she won Celebrity Big Brother 10 years ago, but Shetty must've stumbled upon a miracle time machine to still look this good - even with yards of cellophane wrapped around her.
SOPHIE TURNER (B-)
Dress and shoes: Louis Vuitton
Turner is wearing a sparkly oversized tee emblazoned with a culturally appropriated face.
And you can't get whiter than Sansa Stark from Game Of Thrones. Cringeworthiness aside, it suits her to a T(-shirt).
YARA SHAHIDI (D)
Top, bag, pants and shoes: Chanel
Are we back in the 90s? The embarrassingly dated combination of fussy ruffle blouse and wide-leg mum jeans from hell adds 10 years - and 10kg - to her frame.
GARCELLE BEAUVAIS (F)
Dress: Topshop
Shoes: Azzedine Alaia
Pink and white stripes remind me of candy canes, baby clothes and everything sugary, but this sloppy iteration leaves a sour taste. Woman, go back to the pyjama party from whence you came and put this sartorial nightmare to bed.