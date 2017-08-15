School Of Frock: Brie Larson saves a mundane week

BRIE LARSON (B)

Premiere of The Glass Castle in New York City

Gown: Monique Lhuillier

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

The angle or lighting of this picture isn't the best, but my weakness for ethereal princessy frocks - especially when they come with built-in capes - is beyond reason. It's like she's wrapped in a glittery shower curtain, after bathing in blush tulle. Essentially, my idea of a good time.

Brie Larson attends the premiere of The Glass Castle at SVA Theatre on August 9, 2017 in New York City. PHOTO: AFP

ZENDAYA (B-)

Variety Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles

Top and pants: Vivetta

Shoes: Ruthie Davis

This is something a very hip grandma would wear on a night out at a disco. You have pink sequins, puffy shoulders, exploding 70s-era curls. Ingredients for a disaster, but trust Zendaya the style superhero to produce palatable results.

Zendaya attends Variety Power Of Young Hollywood at TAO Hollywood on August 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. PHOTO: AFP

CHLOE SEVIGNY (B-)

Premiere of Good Time in New York City

Dress: Y/Project

Deconstructed blazer dress? More like sleeves that look like they were gnawed off by wild animals en route. Miraculously, Sevigny makes such high-quality nonsense look cool as hell.

Chloe Sevigny attends Good Time's New York Premiere at SVA Theater on August 8, 2017 in New York City. PHOTO: AFP

ELIZABETH OLSEN (D)

Premiere of Ingrid Goes West in New York City

Top and pants: Rosie Assoulin

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

There is nothing traditional about this kimono-inspired ensemble, it's just terrible. You need major attitude and styling to make it come together, all of which Olsen painfully lacks. Ship this off to Tilda Swinton and watch it sing.

Elizabeth Olsen attends the the New York premiere of Ingrid Goes West on August 8, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York City. PHOTO: AFP

KATHERINE MCNAMARA (F)

Variety Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles

Top, pants and jacket: Gosia Baczynska

I hated it when Malin Akerman first wore this back in June, landing her at the bottom of my list. McNamara gives it a second futile spin, but it's still the ugliest thing of the week.