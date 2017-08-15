School Of Frock: Brie Larson saves a mundane week
Brie Larson makes our fashion fairytale fantasies come true in a week where most stars kept things real - and really mundane
BRIE LARSON (B)
Premiere of The Glass Castle in New York City
Gown: Monique Lhuillier
Shoes: Jimmy Choo
The angle or lighting of this picture isn't the best, but my weakness for ethereal princessy frocks - especially when they come with built-in capes - is beyond reason. It's like she's wrapped in a glittery shower curtain, after bathing in blush tulle. Essentially, my idea of a good time.
ZENDAYA (B-)
Variety Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles
Top and pants: Vivetta
Shoes: Ruthie Davis
This is something a very hip grandma would wear on a night out at a disco. You have pink sequins, puffy shoulders, exploding 70s-era curls. Ingredients for a disaster, but trust Zendaya the style superhero to produce palatable results.
CHLOE SEVIGNY (B-)
Premiere of Good Time in New York City
Dress: Y/Project
Deconstructed blazer dress? More like sleeves that look like they were gnawed off by wild animals en route. Miraculously, Sevigny makes such high-quality nonsense look cool as hell.
ELIZABETH OLSEN (D)
Premiere of Ingrid Goes West in New York City
Top and pants: Rosie Assoulin
Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti
There is nothing traditional about this kimono-inspired ensemble, it's just terrible. You need major attitude and styling to make it come together, all of which Olsen painfully lacks. Ship this off to Tilda Swinton and watch it sing.
KATHERINE MCNAMARA (F)
Variety Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles
Top, pants and jacket: Gosia Baczynska
I hated it when Malin Akerman first wore this back in June, landing her at the bottom of my list. McNamara gives it a second futile spin, but it's still the ugliest thing of the week.