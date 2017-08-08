School of Frock: Cara Delevingne's back on top

CARA DELEVINGNE (A-)

Premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in Mexico City

Dress: Atelier Versace

Shoes: Stuart Weitzman

Such consistency and commitment to theme dressing should be held up as an example for others. This structural embellished mini-dress with 3D elements continues with the futuristic vibe perfectly.

ALISON BRIE (C+)

Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Annual Grants Banquet in Los Angeles

Dress: Thai Nguyen Atelier

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

That's not a smoky eye, that's a black eye. And poor Brie has two. So instead of smouldering in that plunging flapper-esque frock, she just looks sick.

JENNY SLATE (C)

Premiere of Comrade Detective in Los Angeles

Jumpsuit: Osman

Shoes: Olgana Paris

There are split sleeves, and there are "going full-on Popeye after eating spinach" sleeves. Either way, this trend is killing me. Sew them up or ditch them altogether, there is simply no middle ground.

HALLE BERRY (D)

Premiere of Kidnap in Los Angeles

Top: Not known

Skirt: Faith Connexion

Shoes: Tamara Mellon

Here's a classic case of "resting on pretty", because she evidently doesn't care any more. Berry is still a total babe at 50, but can we file a fashion police report please? Because her style has been, er, kidnapped.

ALICE ENGLERT (F)

Premiere of Top of the Lake: China Girl in Sydney

Dress: Acne Studios

This is so horrendous, even pyjama parties would veto it. A belt would have made a world of difference. But as it is - shapeless, depressing and just hanging off her - incineration is likely its final destination.