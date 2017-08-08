School of Frock: Cara Delevingne's back on top
Cara Delevingne effortlessly regains top spot in a week of un-notable red carpet attempts
CARA DELEVINGNE (A-)
Premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in Mexico City
Dress: Atelier Versace
Shoes: Stuart Weitzman
Such consistency and commitment to theme dressing should be held up as an example for others. This structural embellished mini-dress with 3D elements continues with the futuristic vibe perfectly.
ALISON BRIE (C+)
Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Annual Grants Banquet in Los Angeles
Dress: Thai Nguyen Atelier
Shoes: Jimmy Choo
That's not a smoky eye, that's a black eye. And poor Brie has two. So instead of smouldering in that plunging flapper-esque frock, she just looks sick.
JENNY SLATE (C)
Premiere of Comrade Detective in Los Angeles
Jumpsuit: Osman
Shoes: Olgana Paris
There are split sleeves, and there are "going full-on Popeye after eating spinach" sleeves. Either way, this trend is killing me. Sew them up or ditch them altogether, there is simply no middle ground.
HALLE BERRY (D)
Premiere of Kidnap in Los Angeles
Top: Not known
Skirt: Faith Connexion
Shoes: Tamara Mellon
Here's a classic case of "resting on pretty", because she evidently doesn't care any more. Berry is still a total babe at 50, but can we file a fashion police report please? Because her style has been, er, kidnapped.
ALICE ENGLERT (F)
Premiere of Top of the Lake: China Girl in Sydney
Dress: Acne Studios
This is so horrendous, even pyjama parties would veto it. A belt would have made a world of difference. But as it is - shapeless, depressing and just hanging off her - incineration is likely its final destination.
