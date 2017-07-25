School Of Frock: Cara rules the red carpet again

CARA DELEVINGNE (A+)

Premiere of Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets in Los Angeles

Gown: Iris van Herpen

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

Easily best-dressed gal of the week - and of 2017 so far. The semi-sheer metallic gown boasts a seductive, high-impact futuristic appeal - almost like wearable art. Even more impressive is that matching toupee. Round of applause, please.

CHARLIZE THERON (C+)

Premiere of Atomic Blonde in Berlin

Top and skirt: Christian Dior

No doubt, Theron is super hot, with legs for days.

But we already knew that. Too bad Dior decided to coast on her bombshell looks, trotting their brand ambassador out in what appears like a bra and girdle from afar. There's nothing "atomic" about this.

RIHANNA (C)

Premiere of Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets in Los Angeles

Dress: Giambattista Valli

Shoes: Manolo Blahnik

Is Rihanna on a different planet? Pink, fluffy and girly, this is far from event-appropriate, unless she thought Valerian is about princesses and ballerinas. I'm cringing from the sugar rush of her cotton candy confection.

HALLE BERRY (D)

Press line for Kingsman: The Golden Circle at the San Diego Comic-Con International in California

Outfit: Hudson Jeans

Shoes: Aquatalia

Car mechanic couture, anyone? It's Comic-Con, so no one is expecting you to dress up to the nines. But surely we need to draw the line at slouchy utility rompers that should never leave the garage.

KAT GRAHAM (F)

Premiere of Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets in Los Angeles

Jumpsuit: La Perla

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Neoprene and lace - an unholy hybrid born in fashion hell. This has to be a reject from the costume design department of Tron: Legacy. Or maybe she's showing us the future of lingerie wetsuits. Just check out the post-dive hair.