School of Frock: Cara's gamble finally pays off
Supermodel Cara Delevingne may have struggled with her platinum blonde hairdo at first, but it's finally working on the red carpet
CARA DELEVINGNE (B+)
The State of the Industry: Past, Present & Future presentation during CinemaCon in Las Vegas
Top and skirt: Mugler
Shoes: Jimmy Choo
Her whole sexy evil android thing is fierce as hell - so it ties in perfectly with her new sci-fi movie Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets. Is it weird that I'm fascinated yet terrified?
NAOMI WATTS (B)
Focus Features luncheon and studio programme celebrating 15 Years during CinemaCon in Las Vegas
Dress: Valentino
Shoes: Tabitha Simmons
Watts is earning her style stripes with this flowy blue-and-white striped frock. It has a period yet nautical feel to it, and makes me want to set sail on my imaginary yacht.
ANNE HATHAWAY (C-)
Premiere of Colossal in New York City
Gown: Armani Prive
Clutch: Edie Parker
Now this is what suffering for fashion looks like. Here's a dress equipped with a crinoline fan ruffle that is physically assaulting its wearer's face. On a separate note, it's giving me Jurassic Park-Dilophosaurus flashbacks. Run for your lives!
ROONEY MARA (D)
Premiere of The Discovery in Los Angeles
Dress: Louis Vuitton
Someone obviously hated Mara bad enough to splash tar all over the slip she borrowed from grandma. Still, that's not enough to get her to come to life. I suppose I'd be dead inside too if I had to wear yet another lingerie-inspired piece of nothing in public.
CL (F)
amfAR Gala in Hong Kong
Gown: Not known
Isn't K-pop star CL supposed to be the fashionable one in 2NE1? Nothing about this maternity-worthy sack would suggest that. Fortunately, it came with accompanying arm floaties, because girlfriend is drowning.