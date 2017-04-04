School of Frock: Cara's gamble finally pays off

CARA DELEVINGNE (B+)

The State of the Industry: Past, Present & Future presentation during CinemaCon in Las Vegas

Top and skirt: Mugler

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

Her whole sexy evil android thing is fierce as hell - so it ties in perfectly with her new sci-fi movie Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets. Is it weird that I'm fascinated yet terrified?

NAOMI WATTS (B)

Focus Features luncheon and studio programme celebrating 15 Years during CinemaCon in Las Vegas

Dress: Valentino

Shoes: Tabitha Simmons

Watts is earning her style stripes with this flowy blue-and-white striped frock. It has a period yet nautical feel to it, and makes me want to set sail on my imaginary yacht.

ANNE HATHAWAY (C-)

Premiere of Colossal in New York City

Gown: Armani Prive

Clutch: Edie Parker

Now this is what suffering for fashion looks like. Here's a dress equipped with a crinoline fan ruffle that is physically assaulting its wearer's face. On a separate note, it's giving me Jurassic Park-Dilophosaurus flashbacks. Run for your lives!

ROONEY MARA (D)

Premiere of The Discovery in Los Angeles

Dress: Louis Vuitton

Someone obviously hated Mara bad enough to splash tar all over the slip she borrowed from grandma. Still, that's not enough to get her to come to life. I suppose I'd be dead inside too if I had to wear yet another lingerie-inspired piece of nothing in public.

CL (F)

amfAR Gala in Hong Kong

Gown: Not known

Isn't K-pop star CL supposed to be the fashionable one in 2NE1? Nothing about this maternity-worthy sack would suggest that. Fortunately, it came with accompanying arm floaties, because girlfriend is drowning.