School Of Frock: Carrie Underwood unleashes her inner JLo

CARRIE UNDERWOOD (A-)

CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee

Outfit: Elie Madi

Looks like Jennifer Lopez hasn't totally cornered the market on these things. The queen of country music bursts out of her style box and proves she can nail the standard JLo uniform. From the sparkly beading and full cape to the wonderfully rich ruby hue, this screams style superhero.

PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

ZOE SALDANA (B+)

PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles

Gown: Gucci

There are statement shoulders, and there's THIS. So what if it looks like her head is sticking out of a cake? Only a handful of mortals can emerge unscathed from something this weird and unwearable, but Saldana serves up the drama in spades.

SALMA HAYEK (B)

PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles

Gown and clutch: Gucci

For someone married to the man who owns the motherlode of luxury brands, Hayek has finally - FINALLY! - snagged a blindingly glorious holographic blue Gucci that doesn't make her look dumpy, tacky, laughable and all of the above. It is a new dawn, so let's never go back to the dark ages.

MICHELLE MONAGHAN (C-)

PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee

Catsuit: Paco Rabanne

Clutch: Tyler Ellis

Shoes: Stella Luna

When it comes to outfits that defy logic, this catsuit featuring grommets, stirrups and a side cut-out so huge you'd think she needed to air her ribcage is way up there. One can choose to applaud her courage - or sheer insanity.

MARY J BLIGE (F)

PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

Hollywood Film Awards in Los Angeles

Jacket, bodysuit and pants: Zuhair Murad

There was a time when she was a well-respected, classy diva. Mourn it, because we are squarely in her career slump phase, and the thirst is real. Who can appreciate any bit of this get-up when your eyes go straight to those pasties that don't even match her skin tone? Take the walk of shame, MJB.