School Of Frock: Collins dethrones 'promo tour queen' Cara

LILY COLLINS (A-)

Premiere of The Last Tycoon in Los Angeles

Top and skirt: Reem Acra

So swoon-worthy for its elegant, old-school simplicity. This shade of red is perfect on Collins, and I'm a sucker for metallic knife pleats, so consider this an easy A.

CARA DELEVINGNE (B+)

Premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in London

Pantsuit and shoes: Burberry

Valerian may be a box office bomb, but its leading lady isn't going down with it. Indeed, 2017's queen of promo tours has been doing a great job at distracting us from the film with her consistently killer red carpet choices.

POM KLEMENTIEFF (B-)

Premiere of Ingrid Goes West in Los Angeles

Dress: Gucci

Shoes: Stella Luna

Guardians Of The Galaxy's Mantis is such a cute little thing, which makes this playful, quirky mini-dress right up her alley. It's also refreshing to see someone taking a chance on a bold hue like aqua every once in a while.

RIHANNA (D)

Premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in London

Gown: Giambattista Valli

Clutch: Jimmy Choo

If breasts could cry, they would look like this pair. What did they do to Rihanna to deserve such treatment? There is so much torture going on here, that painfully tight bodice surely is guilty of a hate crime.

ROSE MCGOWAN (F)

Premiere of Stole the Show in New York City

Outfit: Not known

Orange is definitely not the new black in this instance. Whether she was channelling the spirit of the Unabomber, Justin Bieber, or both, the result - make-up included - is downright frightening. I would advise her to up her game, but the game was over after Charmed went off the air.