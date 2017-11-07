School Of Frock: Comeback queen Michelle Pfeiffer wins the red carpet at 59

MICHELLE PFEIFFER (A-)

Premiere of Murder On The Orient Express in London

Gown: Prada

Either she's got a top cosmetic surgeon, a Dorian Gray portrait in her attic or she's been drinking virgins' blood for the past 20 years, because Pfeiffer is 59 and still glorious and glamazing. The face and hair are holding up extraordinarily well. Congratulations on your comeback.

NICOLE RICHIE (B)

Revolve Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: House Of Harlow 1960

Emerald metallic dresses always leave me green with envy. The fabric is giving off a '70s disco party girl vibe, yet the wrap silhouette is totally in her bohemian wheelhouse. I even dig the matching eyeshadow and bling.

KATE HUDSON (C-)

Goldie's Love In For Kids event in Los Angeles

Gown: Pamella Roland

With evidently no time to hem those sleeves and that shimmering grey-blue ombre effect, Hudson reminds me of an unfortunate sea creature you just want to toss back into the ocean.

NATALIA VODIANOVA (C-)

amfAR Fabulous Fund Fair in New York City

Outfit: Andrey Bartenev

Shoes: Alexandre Vauthier

She's supposed to be a replica of a Jeff Koons art piece, but this is also what could happen when you hire a balloon sculptor for an S&M party. It's all just begging to be popped.

CHARLI XCX (D-)

Samsung Charity Gala 2017 in New York City

Pantsuit: Emilio Pucci

First, that's a hideous, dated print that needs to be retired. Second, she looks like she just lost a really long fight with the pantsuit. Lastly, we'll allow her to lick her wounds and start over.