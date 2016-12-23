School of Frock: Dec 23
Movie premieres in the past week brought out the best and worst in our female stars
ZOEY DEUTCH (A-)
Premiere of Why Him? in Los Angeles
Top and skirt: Balmain
Shoes: Christian Louboutin
You cannot go wrong with slinky liquid gold, especially with Christmas and New Year's Day around the corner. This glitzy get-up really puts us in the holiday party mood. Starlets, take note.
JENNIFER LAWRENCE (C+)
Premiere of Passengers in Los Angeles
Gown: Christian Dior
JLaw looks ready to walk down the aisle, but all anyone is thinking about is whether she's bleeding. I don't "heart" this at all.
NAOMIE HARRIS (D)
Premiere of Collateral Beauty in London
Dress: Rodarte
Shoes: Manolo Blahnik
In part two of "body parts that dresses should not be drawing attention to", Harris' crotch is growing ruffles. The rest of her dress is equally unfortunate.
KALEY CUOCO (D-)
Premiere of Why Him? in Los Angeles
Dress: Tadashi Shoji
Clutch: Naeem Khan
Shoes: Va Spiga
A lace prairie dress is bad enough, but Cuoco takes it to new levels of "nope" with the minimalist clutch, Goth make-up, beachy waves, and heavy Mary Janes. All these put together makes no sense at all.
RACHAEL LEIGH COOK (F)
Premiere of Passengers in Los Angeles
Dress: Alice McCall
Clutch and shoes: Vince Camuto
Now we know what happened to her since She's All That. Cook has been busy repurposing doilies into clothes. Pity she hasn't figured out what to wear underneath them.