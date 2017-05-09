School of Frock: Delevingne rules the Met Gala

PHOTO: EPA

CARA DELEVINGNE (A)

Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between Costume Institute Gala in New York City

Pantsuit: Chanel

The futuristic metallic silver suit is perfection on its own, but the matching painted-on "hair" takes it to another level of amazing.

Who knew a shaved head could look this good? Delevingne pulls off cyborg couture like a pro, and makes baldness beautiful.

PHOTO: AFP

RITA ORA (A-)

Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between Costume Institute Gala in New York City

Gown: Marchesa

Ora comes in a close second, and the fact that she too eschews a traditional hairstyle is pure coincidence.

For someone who regularly commits faux pas, such an improvement is nothing short of a miracle. Wrapped up in oversized bows, the entire look is a gift that keeps on giving.

PHOTO: AFP

HELEN LASICHANH (C-)

Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between Costume Institute Gala in New York City

Jumpsuit: Comme des Garcons

I give Pharrell Williams' wife all the points in the world for having the nerve to commit to this fancy straightjacket-cum-sleeping bag, which probably comes with built-in adult diapers since she can't use her hands at all. Also, I'm just waiting for the rest of the Teletubbies to show up.

PHOTO: AFP

KATY PERRY (C-)

Marc Jacobs after party of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between Costume Institute Gala in New York City

Cape and bodysuit: Ulyana Sergeenko

After getting over the initial horror of that garter belt-girdle thing and the subsequent relief that she did not just flash her crotch at us, you can't help but find Perry's choice of after-party outfit hilariously bad.

Laugh it up, people.

PHOTO: REUTERS

SOFIA RICHIE (F)

Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between Costume Institute Gala in New York City

Gown: Topshop

On a night where celebrities let their freak flag fly, anything less than weird immediately relegates you to the bottom.

Totally disrespecting the theme, lazy bones Richie turned up in a deep V-neck metallic gown that's sloppy, mediocre, ill-fitting and instantly forgettable.