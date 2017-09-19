School Of Frock: Diversity rules at the Emmys

JESSICA BIEL (A-)

Gown: Ralph & Russo

Clutch: Judith Leiber

Shoes: Stuart Weitzman

Whether it's her bouffant hairdo or exposed leg, Biel is making me do a double-take with her Angelina Jolie vibe. Still, this is Grecian goddess glam at its most relaxed. Love the combination of metallic silver sparkle and soft, dreamy pink.

CLAIRE FOY (B+)

Jumpsuit: Oscar de la Renta

Just when everyone expects Evan Rachel Wood aka the High Priestess of Pantsuits to whip out the best version of it for the Emmys, Queen Elizabeth from The Crown one-ups her with this modern yet regal caped ensemble. Foy usually has zero personality on the red carpet - until now.

TESSA THOMPSON (B-)

Gown: Rosie Assoulin

This is exactly what MY amazing technicolour dreamcoat would look like. The bold plisse rainbow lurex gown is more suited for an MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, but I always give props to risk-takers who shun black, white and nude for a kaleidoscope of colour.

MANDY MOORE (C-)

Gown: Carolina Herrera

Walking example of TOO. MUCH. DRESS. Or statement wedding cake. Moore may have supermodel height but not the supermodel figure or styling. So this black-and-white layered tulle confection leaves me in, well, tiers.

PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP

ARIEL WINTER (F)

Gown: Steven Khalil

Not even something as tasteful as the Emmys is going to stand between the Kardashian-Jenner wannabe and her skanky, itty-bitty clothes. Winter was quoted as saying she "usually (does) cleavage and not legs", so she is switching it up - with double slits. Oh, just put them all away for once.