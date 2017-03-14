School of Frock: Easy, Brie-zy

BRIE LARSON (A)

Premiere of Kong: Skull Island in Los Angeles

Gown: Oscar de la Renta

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Kong: Skull Island was the biggest movie at the box office this past week, and its leading lady Larson is as red hot in this metallic silk halter column gown.

What a terrific colour on her. I am also going ape over the stunning fabrication, elegant styling and impeccable fit.

HALSEY (B)

Halsey PHOTO: AFP

iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles

Outfit: Versus Versace

Shoes: Stuart Weitzman

Yellow sure ain't mellow here.

I'm actually shocked by how much I dig all this wackiness - a raincoat thrown over a belt posing as a bandeau bra.

But thanks to Halsey's defiant stance, attitude and bod, it cuts the mustard.

RUTH WILSON (B)

Ruth Wilson PHOTO: AFP

Christian Dior women's Fall-Winter ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris

Dress and shoes: Christian Dior

As a vintage dress lover, this silhouette sings to me.

The linear red, white and pink gradient effect helps lift it to an interesting level, even though Wilson looks like she is bleeding on one side.

KRISTEN STEWART (C)

Kristen Stewart PHOTO: AFP

Premiere of Personal Shopper in Los Angeles

Top: A.L.C.

Pants: Sally LaPointe

The good news is KStew is pulling off her new platinum blonde buzz cut in ways I never thought possible. The bad news is her sense of style may have ended up on the salon floor too.

Are those clown pants supposed to serve as shapewear too? Who signed off on this?

CARA DELEVINGNE (D)

Cara Delevingne PHOTO: AFP

Chanel women's Fall-Winter ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris

Top and pants: Chanel

Delevingne's also got herself a makeover - with the opposite result. Her bleached tresses aren't as complementary, perhaps because she is now a strange Trump-esque shade of orange.

Pairing a prim cardigan with track pants is just as yikes.