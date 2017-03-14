School of Frock: Easy, Brie-zy
Awards season has been over for weeks, but surprisingly, most stars' style game is still going strong
BRIE LARSON (A)
Premiere of Kong: Skull Island in Los Angeles
Gown: Oscar de la Renta
Shoes: Christian Louboutin
Kong: Skull Island was the biggest movie at the box office this past week, and its leading lady Larson is as red hot in this metallic silk halter column gown.
What a terrific colour on her. I am also going ape over the stunning fabrication, elegant styling and impeccable fit.
HALSEY (B)
iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles
Outfit: Versus Versace
Shoes: Stuart Weitzman
Yellow sure ain't mellow here.
I'm actually shocked by how much I dig all this wackiness - a raincoat thrown over a belt posing as a bandeau bra.
But thanks to Halsey's defiant stance, attitude and bod, it cuts the mustard.
RUTH WILSON (B)
Christian Dior women's Fall-Winter ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris
Dress and shoes: Christian Dior
As a vintage dress lover, this silhouette sings to me.
The linear red, white and pink gradient effect helps lift it to an interesting level, even though Wilson looks like she is bleeding on one side.
KRISTEN STEWART (C)
Premiere of Personal Shopper in Los Angeles
Top: A.L.C.
Pants: Sally LaPointe
The good news is KStew is pulling off her new platinum blonde buzz cut in ways I never thought possible. The bad news is her sense of style may have ended up on the salon floor too.
Are those clown pants supposed to serve as shapewear too? Who signed off on this?
CARA DELEVINGNE (D)
Chanel women's Fall-Winter ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris
Top and pants: Chanel
Delevingne's also got herself a makeover - with the opposite result. Her bleached tresses aren't as complementary, perhaps because she is now a strange Trump-esque shade of orange.
Pairing a prim cardigan with track pants is just as yikes.