School of frock: Elle Fanning is princess of the Cannes red carpet

ELLE FANNING (A-)

Premiere of How To Talk To Girls At Parties at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France

Gown: Gucci

It's not as show-stopping as the ballgowns we've come to expect at Cannes, but I found myself utterly charmed by this ethereal pale green leaf motif creation.

And because the wearer is erstwhile woodland nymph Fanning, the blossoms pooling at her feet don't bother me at all.

BELLA HADID (B-)

Cinema Against AIDS amfAR gala 2017 in Cannes, France

Gown: Ralph & Russo

Shoes: Rene Caovilla

The naked dress - if you can even call it a dress - isn't going anywhere soon. This one is right up there with Rihanna's infamous 2014 CFDA version, and somehow "crystal goddess" suits Hadid. She seems contractually bound to bring sheer sex appeal to Cannes, so at least she's doing her job right.

MARION COTILLARD (C-)

70th Anniversary Gala Dinner at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France

Jacket: Ulyana Sergeenko

Pants and shoes: Not known

Cotillard is consistent all right - when it comes to bringing the crazy to Cannes. I mean, have you ever seen shoulders so laughably oversized?

That flashy top is most certainly the love child of a linebacker and Studio 54 disco queen.

RITA ORA (D)

Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas

Top and skirt: Francesco Scognamiglio

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

The thirst is real, and my eye rolls are aplenty. There's such a glaring disconnect between the stuffy top and trampy bottom, even getting dressed in the dark couldn't have produced such results.

HALSEY (F)

Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas

Skirt: Juun.J

Shoes: Monika Chiang

We don't get to see Halsey's panties, but we do get an eyeful of her bra when her trenchcoat melted off her body. I wouldn't be so offended if it were a fancy bra, but this thing looks like an old, worn nursing bra.

All function, no fashion. The only accessory missing is a hungry baby.