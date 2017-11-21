School Of Frock: Ex-Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello finally makes her mark

CAMILA CABELLO (A-)

Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas

Gown: Monique Lhuillier

All of my heart is in her hot single Havana and increasingly star-making style. Cabello is finally enjoying her princess moment after leaving Fifth Harmony and going solo. If you are into rainbow sprinkles and unicorns, this pretty speckled watercolour frock will leave you swooning.

KRISTEN STEWART (B+)

American Cinematheque Awards in Los Angeles

Dress: Julien Macdonald

This is what you get when Bella joins the Volturi. Twilight fan fic aside, the vampiric styling and K-Stew's cool-girl attitude injects her brand of edginess into this slinky red cut-out dress, making it more than it is.

DEMI LOVATO (C)

MTV Europe Music Awards in London

Pantsuit: Styland

Behold, the latest inductee into the cult of Kim Kardashian, who has been going braless underneath unbuttoned oversized pantsuits of late. Even more laughable than the ghastly proportions is how try-hard sexy Lovato is. And I think the world has memorised her sternum by now.

JESSICA BIEL (D)

Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles

Dress: Giambattista Valli

Clutch: Tyler Ellis

In what warped universe does a see-through netted overlay, granny panties and a strapless bra come under the appropriate dress code for a children's charity gala? Can we blame mummy brain?

RITA ORA (F)

MTV Europe Music Awards in London

Robe: Palomo Spain

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

She is literally wearing a bathrobe and towel on her head. One would love to hypothesise that she either got locked out of her hotel room or her glam squad bailed on her. But we all know a lot of work must have gone into looking this obnoxious and lazy. I have nothing but eyerolls aplenty.