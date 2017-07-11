School Of Frock: Failing at fashion in France

CARA DELEVINGNE (B)

Chanel 2017-2018 fall/winter haute couture collection show photocall in Paris

Outfit: Chanel

If Hollywood ever wants to reboot Tank Girl, here's your gal.

This military-inspired get-up would not work on anyone, but our spunky style warrior and army of one effortlessly slays again.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE (C)

Christian Dior 2017 fall/winter haute couture collection show photocall in Paris

Outfit: Christian Dior

This is the walking definition of "fashion victim", in that she's being held hostage by her "brand ambassador" contract, to the point where we can't even recognise her any more.

If I were forced to cram all these random pieces together, I'd want to go incognito too.

KATY PERRY (C-)

Chanel 2017-2018 fall/winter haute couture collection show photocall in Paris

Outfit: Chanel

Her biggest problem is the terrible Roxette hairdo - no matter what she wears, it makes her look a million years old.

The rest of her style is struggling along with it.

Already looking forward to the end of this Witness phase.

ELIZABETH OLSEN (D)

Opening of the Dior exhibition that celebrates the 70th anniversary of Christian Dior in Paris

Outfit: Christian Dior

She's so over fashion week, she's not even trying.

Thanks for popping by while on your way to brunch and yoga class.

WINNIE HARLOW (F)

Christian Dior 2017 fall/winter haute couture collection show photocall in Paris

Outfit: Christian Dior

As if having the skin condition vitiligo isn't bad enough, the America's Next Top Model breakout star has to suffer the ignominy of oversized, awfully-cut pants that are literally falling off her, worn over 2017's worst trend - visible Dior logo briefs.