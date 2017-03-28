School of Frock: Fancy pants

ELIZABETH BANKS (A-)

Premiere of Power Rangers in Los Angeles

Jumpsuit: Zuhair Murad

Clutch: Edie Parker

Shoes: Charlotte Olympia

I do not care if this is oh-so-80s, there is always space on my best-dressed list for Banks.

She plays an alien witch in the new Power Rangers film, and her jumpsuit is wicked indeed.

Gotta love the electric blue, power shoulders and attitude.

EVAN RACHEL WOOD (B)

Screening of Westworld at the annual PaleyFest Los Angeles in Los Angeles

Pantsuit: Roberto Cavalli

Shoes: Le Silla

Wood has been on a winning streak of androgynous pantsuits throughout the awards season, and this super-flattering and painfully chic navy-and-black combo is no exception.

The retro ruffled blouse is a nice touch.

FAN BINGBING (C+)

Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong

Jumpsuit: Elie Saab

Putting Elie Saab and Fan Bingbing together usually produces magic. This is not one of those times.

Those ill-fitting pleated trousers are guilty of giving her an unfortunate - and unforgivable - crotch situation.

NAOMI SCOTT (D)

Premiere of Power Rangers in Los Angeles

Dress: Chanel

Shoes: Tamara Mellon

The Pink Power Ranger needs to morph into another dress pronto, because this makes her look like her skirt zip split after she has had a burger too many.

Go, go? More like no-go.

EMMA ROBERTS (D)

Screening Of The Blackcoat's Daughter in New York City

Dress and clutch: Chloe

Shoes: Alexandre Birman

I am not sure if it is this particular shade of purple or the undulating diaphanous layers, but all I see is an alien jellyfish attached to its human host.