School of Frock: Fancy pants
Jumpsuits, pantsuits and gown-suits? Judging from the past week's offerings, it seems anything with trousers attached is back in style
ELIZABETH BANKS (A-)
Premiere of Power Rangers in Los Angeles
Jumpsuit: Zuhair Murad
Clutch: Edie Parker
Shoes: Charlotte Olympia
I do not care if this is oh-so-80s, there is always space on my best-dressed list for Banks.
She plays an alien witch in the new Power Rangers film, and her jumpsuit is wicked indeed.
Gotta love the electric blue, power shoulders and attitude.
EVAN RACHEL WOOD (B)
Screening of Westworld at the annual PaleyFest Los Angeles in Los Angeles
Pantsuit: Roberto Cavalli
Shoes: Le Silla
Wood has been on a winning streak of androgynous pantsuits throughout the awards season, and this super-flattering and painfully chic navy-and-black combo is no exception.
The retro ruffled blouse is a nice touch.
FAN BINGBING (C+)
Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong
Jumpsuit: Elie Saab
Putting Elie Saab and Fan Bingbing together usually produces magic. This is not one of those times.
Those ill-fitting pleated trousers are guilty of giving her an unfortunate - and unforgivable - crotch situation.
NAOMI SCOTT (D)
Premiere of Power Rangers in Los Angeles
Dress: Chanel
Shoes: Tamara Mellon
The Pink Power Ranger needs to morph into another dress pronto, because this makes her look like her skirt zip split after she has had a burger too many.
Go, go? More like no-go.
EMMA ROBERTS (D)
Screening Of The Blackcoat's Daughter in New York City
Dress and clutch: Chloe
Shoes: Alexandre Birman
I am not sure if it is this particular shade of purple or the undulating diaphanous layers, but all I see is an alien jellyfish attached to its human host.