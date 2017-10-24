School Of Frock: Fashion's weird and the wonderful

ANDREA RISEBOROUGH (A-)

Premiere of The Death Of Stalin in London

Dress: Schiaparelli

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

She is a total chameleon on and off screen, and this time she is channelling Twiggy from the mod 60s.

There is a bizarre giant sun on her dress, yet the overall result is fun, fresh and fab. Her risk gets my respect, and whoever did her hair, make-up and styling deserves a raise.

DITA VON TEESE (B+)

amfAR Gala Los Angeles honouring Julia Roberts in Los Angeles

Gown: Ulyana Sergeenko

The gown is peeling off to reveal lingerie. In other words, welcome to her day job.

Provocative with signature peekaboo elements, her glam Old Hollywood style continues to tease. Consider me seduced.

KRISTEN STEWART (C+)

Elle's Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles

Pantsuit: Antonio Berardi

Bra: For Love & Lemons

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

More proof that Stewart's red carpet bad-assery knows no bounds. That jacket with sheer shoulder panels is the dumbest thing we have seen in a while, yet she looks cooler in this garish floral get-up than anyone has the right to.

BUSY PHILIPPS (D)

Elle's Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles

Overalls: BreeLayne

You know the apocalypse is upon us when you are staring down the (fashion) devil's spawn - wide-legged pleather overalls. Such unholy entities should not exist. Or maybe we are already in hell.

JULIETTE LEWIS (F)

Elle's Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles

Gown: Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood

The poor woman is metamorphosing into a horrifying sea creature, and she also happens to be afflicted with that fungi that grows on trees. Not sure whether to laugh out loud, close my eyes, throw up or all of the above, in that order.