School of Frock: The Globes edition

MANDY MOORE (A)

Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Naeem Khan

A big trend that night was the plunging neckline, and nobody dove into the deep V like Moore did.

She was in full Grecian goddess mode and looked amazing floating around in this understated yet regal navy blue cloud of silk chiffon.

Plus, sheer capes are an automatic win in my book.

DIANE KRUGER (B+)

InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party in Los Angeles

Dress: Nina Ricci

Clutch: Charlotte Olympia

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

Well, someone is ready to party.

Kruger's glitzy striped purple disco number also makes me want to hit the dance floor.

I can even hear the music - that's how cool this dress is.

NAOMI CAMPBELL (C-)

Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes after-party in Los Angeles

Gown: Atelier Versace

Not only am I experiencing a raging urge to rip off the entire silk sash, its unfortunate placement is making my eyes twitch.

Perhaps Versace should consider throwing in a prescription for fashion critics.

NICOLE KIDMAN (D)

Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Alexander McQueen

Now that is some messed-up sleeve drama, and the rest of it is as aggressively overwrought.

It's not a good day for Kidman when the best she can muster is high-class Western saloon madam.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER (F)

Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Vera Wang

Speaking of crazy "statement" arm-warmers, Parker's ones belong in hell. The gown is a hundred times better without those poufy, tacked-on thingamajigs. Can we please give this trend the cold shoulder already?

And while we're at it, get rid of the milkmaid braids hairpiece and undead make-up.

Sorry SJP, go home, start over and maybe you will get another chance.