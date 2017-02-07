School of Frock: The good, the bad and the very, very ugly

School of Frock

A jam-packed week of red carpetry leaves a huge surplus, among which were the good, the bad and the very, very ugly

Feb 07, 2017 06:00 am

NICOLE KIDMAN (A)

Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Gucci

Kidman's been hit-and-miss all awards season, but flying the creature couture flag high has course-corrected her to a win. Metallic emerald green really is her friend, parrot heads perched on her shoulders notwithstanding. I'll take witchy Disney stepmother over Stepford wife any time.

ELLE FANNING (A-)

Harper's Bazaar Celebrates 150 Most Fashionable Women event in Los Angeles

Top and skirt: Rodarte

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Call me crazy, but this glorified prom dress is giving my inner '80s child life. Yes, even with those Venus flytrap sleeves.

OLGA KURYLENKO (C-)

Jumpsuit: Armani

Misogyny in dress form. Yes, cut-outs have reached their all-time low - those are indeed boob windows staring back at us. One word: Ouch.

ALEXANDRA SHIPP (D)

Harper's Bazaar Celebrates 150 Most Fashionable Women event in Los Angeles

Dress: Not known

Leopard print AND polka dots? We must be trapped in the Upside Down of Stranger Things, because everything about this belongs to a parallel dimension surely.

TERESA PALMER (F)

Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles

Dress: J Mendel

Slowly back away from this page and make no sudden movement please, because a monster has overtaken Palmer's body, is growing a moustache under her chest and looks ready to attack.

