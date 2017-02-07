School of Frock: The good, the bad and the very, very ugly
A jam-packed week of red carpetry leaves a huge surplus, among which were the good, the bad and the very, very ugly
NICOLE KIDMAN (A)
Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles
Gown: Gucci
Kidman's been hit-and-miss all awards season, but flying the creature couture flag high has course-corrected her to a win. Metallic emerald green really is her friend, parrot heads perched on her shoulders notwithstanding. I'll take witchy Disney stepmother over Stepford wife any time.
ELLE FANNING (A-)
Harper's Bazaar Celebrates 150 Most Fashionable Women event in Los Angeles
Top and skirt: Rodarte
Shoes: Christian Louboutin
Call me crazy, but this glorified prom dress is giving my inner '80s child life. Yes, even with those Venus flytrap sleeves.
OLGA KURYLENKO (C-)
Jumpsuit: Armani
Misogyny in dress form. Yes, cut-outs have reached their all-time low - those are indeed boob windows staring back at us. One word: Ouch.
ALEXANDRA SHIPP (D)
Harper's Bazaar Celebrates 150 Most Fashionable Women event in Los Angeles
Dress: Not known
Leopard print AND polka dots? We must be trapped in the Upside Down of Stranger Things, because everything about this belongs to a parallel dimension surely.
TERESA PALMER (F)
Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles
Dress: J Mendel
Slowly back away from this page and make no sudden movement please, because a monster has overtaken Palmer's body, is growing a moustache under her chest and looks ready to attack.