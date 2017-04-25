School of Frock: Guardians of the fashion galaxy

POM KLEMENTIEFF (B+)

Premiere of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 in Los Angeles

Dress: Chanel

If the latest addition to the Guardians universe's personal style is anything to go by, I look forward to seeing more of the Korean-French starlet, who plays Mantis in the sequel.

She's already showcasing her power to transform a retro glam dress into something futuristic.

KAREN GILLAN (B)

Premiere of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 in Los Angeles

Top, pants and shoes: Monse

Two words: Killer bee. The risky combination of yellow velvet, black leather and matching striped pumps is akin to fashion suicide on paper. But Gillan, armed with her "bad girl" attitude, deserves to be celebrated for emerging unscathed.

Nebula ain't messing around.

ZOE SALDANA (B-)

Premiere of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 in Los Angeles

Dress: Emilio Pucci

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

Talk about spot-on theme dressing for a sci-fi superhero flick. At certain angles, the design is pretty dodgy. But the bright orange hue is divine and refreshing on Saldana, and the "car wash brush" aspects really come alive in motion.

ROSE BYRNE (D)

Premiere of Hair at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City

Dress: Not known

It's rather hysterical that Byrne is at the premiere of a short film titled Hair, when she's hardly paying any attention to her own. Zero head-styling effort aside, her attempt at injecting edge to her sad floral frock with a leather jacket and ankle booties is equally feeble.

DANIELLE BROOKS (F)

Variety's Power Of Women event in New York City

Jacket and pants: Eloquii

I love Brooks as sassy Taystee on Orange Is The New Black, but this isn't the most tasteful set for such a dignified event.

There's just way too much in our faces, from the unflattering pantsuit to the Wonder Woman stance. Add a cheap see-through corset top to the mix, and the whole thing's busted.