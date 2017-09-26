School of frock: Halle Berry turns out her freshest, fiercest look in ages

HALLE BERRY (B+)

Premiere of Kings at the Toronto International Film Festival

Jumpsuit: Zuhair Murad

Berry leaves her comfort zone - hello, high braided ponytail and sexy jumpsuit! - and finds herself an ensemble that fits in all the right places. It is infinitely better than a lot of the stuffshe has been wearing lately. This is 51 - and she's rocking it.

Halle Berry. PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP, EPA

DIANE KRUGER (C+)

Premiere of In The Fade at the Toronto International Film Festival

Dress and shoes: Prabal Gurung

Clutch: L'Afshar

This is the fashion equivalent of running out of foil while wrapping up your leftover chicken. I can't sign off on that ginormous stomach cut-out.

KIRSTEN DUNST (C)

Premiere for Woodshock in Los Angeles

Dress and shoes: Rodarte

If those ruffles outlining her boobs don't stop you dead, the baby's breath boa should do the job. Dunst goes for wood nymph, only to end up as overgrown flower girl high on potpourri.

MARGOT ROBBIE (D)

Premiere of Goodbye Christopher Robin in London

Gown: Brock Collection

It takes some wicked talent to turn someone as gorgeous as Robbie into... this. Between the wet hair, consumptive eyeshadow and aggressively sweet prairie nightgown that destroys her proportions and posture, Harley Quinn deserves better than this dreadful costume.

RUTH WILSON (F)

Premiere of Dark River at the Toronto International Film Festival

Top and skirt: Johanna Ortiz

Shoes: Not known

Did she race out of her house during a fire? Because that is the only explanation for this, a highly tortured and annoying combination that should go straight into our collective memory dump.