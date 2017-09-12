School Of Frock: JLaw wins - without Dior

JENNIFER LAWRENCE (A-)

Premiere of Mother! in London

Gown: Atelier Versace

When the one time Dior ambassador isn't arm-twisted into wearing endless Dior, she wins.

Despite the "mermaid caught in a net" vibe, JLaw channelling JLo transforms into the hot bombshell she was born to be. She gets her sexy back, and her body is #figuregoals.

World, enjoy it while it lasts.

KIM KARDASHIAN (C+)

Harper's BAZAAR Celebration of ICONS By Carine Roitfeld in New York City

Gown: Versace

Her hair may be a different colour, but Kim K's commitment to seam-splitting outfits remains the same. The bodice is a feat of engineering, perched dangerously low over her assets, threatening to slip right off.

She still knows how to keep us at the edge of our seats.

RIHANNA (D)

Launch of Fenty Beauty by Rihanna in New York City

Top and skirt: Oscar de la Renta

Shoes: Rene Caovilla

We have seen eggy yellow on RiRi before, at the 2015 Met Gala, but this T-shirt-and-ballgown skirt combo is drastically less successful. And check out that leg of ham that has been tied before going into the oven.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA (D-)

Premiere of Pahuna: The Little Visitors at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto

Top and skirt: Fendi

Shoes: Not known

Eye-searing radioactive pink belongs only on a Barbie doll.

As if these shiny plaid separates aren't extra enough, enter out-of-place black studded booties. So loud, but nobody should be feeling proud.

KIRSTEN DUNST (F)

Photocall for Woodshock at the Venice Film Festival in Venice

Top and pants: Rodarte

Wow, someone's garden just exploded on her. It is an epic overgrown mess, and the wildly ruffled design and peekaboo panties are seriously taking the bloom off. Nothing a pair of shears cannot resolve though.