School Of Frock: Lily Collins dethrones 'promo tour queen' Cara Delevingne

LILY COLLINS (A-)

Premiere of The Last Tycoon in Los Angeles

Top and skirt: Reem Acra

So swoon-worthy for its elegant, old-school simplicity. This shade of red is perfect on Collins, and I'm a sucker for metallic knife pleats, so consider this an easy A.

Lily Collins arrives at the after party for the premiere of Amazon Studios' The Last Tycoon" at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California. PHOTO: AFP

CARA DELEVINGNE (B+)

Premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in London

Pantsuit and shoes: Burberry

Valerian may be a box office bomb, but its leading lady isn't going down with it. Indeed, 2017's queen of promo tours has been doing a great job at distracting us from the film with her consistently killer red carpet choices.

Cara Delevingne poses for a photograph upon arrival for the European premiere of Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets In London on July 24, 2017. PHOTO: AFP

POM KLEMENTIEFF (B-)

Premiere of Ingrid Goes West in Los Angeles

Dress: Gucci

Shoes: Stella Luna

Guardians Of The Galaxy's Mantis is such a cute little thing, which makes this playful, quirky mini-dress right up her alley. It's also refreshing to see someone taking a chance on a bold hue like aqua every once in a while.

Pom Klementieff at the premiere of Neon's "Ingrid Goes West" at ArcLight Hollywood on July 27, 2017 in Hollywood, California. PHOTO: AFP

RIHANNA (D)

Premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in London

Gown: Giambattista Valli

Clutch: Jimmy Choo

If breasts could cry, they would look like this pair. What did they do to Rihanna to deserve such treatment? There is so much torture going on here, that painfully tight bodice surely is guilty of a hate crime.

Rihanna poses for a photograph upon arrival for the European premiere of Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets in London on July 24, 2017. PHOTO: AFP

ROSE MCGOWAN (F)

Premiere of Stole the Show in New York City

Outfit: Not known

Orange is definitely not the new black in this instance. Whether she was channelling the spirit of the Unabomber, Justin Bieber, or both, the result - make-up included - is downright frightening. I would advise her to up her game, but the game was over after Charmed went off the air.