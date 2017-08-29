School Of Frock: The MTV Video Music Awards edition

KATY PERRY (A)

Gown: Stephane Rolland

This is hardly Perry's most creative or impactful VMA offering. But compared with her rubbish post-haircut style direction of late, this sleek white sculptural gown is surprisingly toned down. It strikes the right balance of bold and beautiful, and totally steals the show.

ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO (C+)

Dress and shoes: Balmain

Head-to-toe Balmain is truly too much of a good thing.

Questionably togged in separate heavily embroidered pieces, she looks like the leader of an alien supermodel race bent on fashion domination.

Sorry, we will not submit.

DEMI LOVATO (C+)

Top and pants: Zuhair Murad

Shoes: Casadei

Sexy on top, silly at the bottom. Harem pants, no matter how sparkly, should not be a thing unless you are cosplaying a genie or leading an MC Hammer tribute.

VANESSA HUDGENS (D)

Dress: Yanina Couture

Shoes: Sophia Webster

Kill that horrifically large sheer mesh panel in the skirt, and maybe there is a chance.

Equally perplexing is the sheer illusion neckline and long sleeves, which make the outfit go from "red hot" to "red not" very quickly.

KESHA (D-)

Gown: Monsoori

Gone are the days of meat dresses. It is almost disappointing that this year's worst dressed is not a jaw-dropping disaster.

Kesha may think she is having a Cinderella moment, but this is a poorly fitted, unforgiving attack of tulle ruffles. There is no happy ending here.