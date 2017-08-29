School Of Frock: The MTV Video Music Awards edition
Kendrick Lamar may have dominated yesterday's MTV Video Music Awards, but we care only about winners and losers on its red carpet
KATY PERRY (A)
Gown: Stephane Rolland
This is hardly Perry's most creative or impactful VMA offering. But compared with her rubbish post-haircut style direction of late, this sleek white sculptural gown is surprisingly toned down. It strikes the right balance of bold and beautiful, and totally steals the show.
ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO (C+)
Dress and shoes: Balmain
Head-to-toe Balmain is truly too much of a good thing.
Questionably togged in separate heavily embroidered pieces, she looks like the leader of an alien supermodel race bent on fashion domination.
Sorry, we will not submit.
DEMI LOVATO (C+)
Top and pants: Zuhair Murad
Shoes: Casadei
Sexy on top, silly at the bottom. Harem pants, no matter how sparkly, should not be a thing unless you are cosplaying a genie or leading an MC Hammer tribute.
VANESSA HUDGENS (D)
Dress: Yanina Couture
Shoes: Sophia Webster
Kill that horrifically large sheer mesh panel in the skirt, and maybe there is a chance.
Equally perplexing is the sheer illusion neckline and long sleeves, which make the outfit go from "red hot" to "red not" very quickly.
KESHA (D-)
Gown: Monsoori
Gone are the days of meat dresses. It is almost disappointing that this year's worst dressed is not a jaw-dropping disaster.
Kesha may think she is having a Cinderella moment, but this is a poorly fitted, unforgiving attack of tulle ruffles. There is no happy ending here.