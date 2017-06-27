School of frock: New Transformers hottie leads the red carpet pack
Transformers: The Last Knight may be a critical catastrophe, but at least its leading lady is kicking butt on the red carpet
LAURA HADDOCK (B)
Premiere of Transformers: The Last Knight in Chicago
Gown: Miu Miu
She may not be playing the typical damsel in distress in Transformers, but she sure dresses like one.
This pale pink confection is far from being a next-level jaw-dropper. But in a week of mediocrity, "pretty" is good enough.
ZENDAYA (B-)
Photocall of Spider-Man: Homecoming in Barcelona
Top and pants: Delpozo
Christmas comes early with this colour combo, and style-wise, Zendaya is the gift that keeps on giving.
What a fun, cool and youthful look, but don't try this at home.
OLIVIA CULPO (D)
amfAR generationCURE Solstice 2017 event in New York City
Top and pants: Zuhair Murad
Oh, the sheer horror.
It's Victorian on top, flamenco at the bottom, and a tacky, lacy mess all round. File this under "wenches who have no shame".
IGGY AZALEA (D)
iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto
Gown: Christian Cowan
Why hello there, Porn Star Barbie. Azalea used to look normal, but now she's like one of those plastic surgery nightmares who end up on Botched.
And is she being ironic by choosing a dress that's all about the visible stitching?
LENA DUNHAM (F)
Screening of Landline at the BAMcinemaFest 2017 in New York City
Outfit: Not known
It must be exhausting to put in so much effort into trying to look like she doesn't care. All is as it should be here, and by that I mean predictably awkward and spectacularly bad. Everything is practically falling apart.