School of frock: New Transformers hottie leads the red carpet pack

Actress Laura Haddock arrives for the US premiere of Transformers: The Last Knight in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 20, 2017.

LAURA HADDOCK (B)

Premiere of Transformers: The Last Knight in Chicago

Gown: Miu Miu

She may not be playing the typical damsel in distress in Transformers, but she sure dresses like one.

This pale pink confection is far from being a next-level jaw-dropper. But in a week of mediocrity, "pretty" is good enough.

US actress Zendaya (right) and British actor Tom Holland poses for photographers during the presentation of Spiderman: Homecoming in Barcelona, Spain, 18 June 2017 PHOTO: EPA ZENDAYA (B-)

Photocall of Spider-Man: Homecoming in Barcelona

Top and pants: Delpozo

Christmas comes early with this colour combo, and style-wise, Zendaya is the gift that keeps on giving.

What a fun, cool and youthful look, but don't try this at home.

Olivia Culpo attends the amfAR generationCURE Solstice 2017 at Mr. Purple on June 20, 2017 in New York City. PHOTO: AFP

OLIVIA CULPO (D)

amfAR generationCURE Solstice 2017 event in New York City

Top and pants: Zuhair Murad

Oh, the sheer horror.

It's Victorian on top, flamenco at the bottom, and a tacky, lacy mess all round. File this under "wenches who have no shame".

Singer Iggy Azalea arrives at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVA) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 18, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS

IGGY AZALEA (D)

iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto

Gown: Christian Cowan

Why hello there, Porn Star Barbie. Azalea used to look normal, but now she's like one of those plastic surgery nightmares who end up on Botched.

And is she being ironic by choosing a dress that's all about the visible stitching?

Lena Dunham attends the New York screening of Landline during the BAMcinemaFest 2017 at BAM Harvey Theater on June 17, 2017 in New York City. PHOTO: AFP

LENA DUNHAM (F)

Screening of Landline at the BAMcinemaFest 2017 in New York City

Outfit: Not known

It must be exhausting to put in so much effort into trying to look like she doesn't care. All is as it should be here, and by that I mean predictably awkward and spectacularly bad. Everything is practically falling apart.