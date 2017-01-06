School of Frock: New Year new styles?

KIRSTEN DUNST (B+)

Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, California

Gown: Ralph & Russo

Who knew seeing red carpet finery again after what seems like forever could be so invigorating?

Dunst's simple yet elegant greyish blue button-front number boasts a retro glamour that easily won me over.

Stronger styling could have pushed it to A-grade territory though.

RUTH NEGGA. PHOTO: AFP

RUTH NEGGA (B-)

Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, California

Gown: Valentino

The embellished sheer gown and visible panty trend is never going away, is it?

This latest incarnation is all right, but would it kill starlets to insist on some decent lining?

JANELLE MONAE. PHOTO: AFP

JANELLE MONAE (C+)

Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, California

Gown: Jenny Packham

Clutch: Jimmy Choo

Her black-and-white aesthetic is back, but at least it's not boring.

The concept of this lattice pattern gown is pretty cool. Construction and execution? Not so much.

I seriously doubt "bookshelf" or "shower curtain" was what they were gunning for.

NICOLE KIDMAN. PHOTO: AFP

NICOLE KIDMAN (C-)

Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, California

Gown: Christian Dior

The ratty hair, the frozen face, the forced whimsy of the dress...

Clearly, looking better wasn't one of Kidman's New Year's resolutions. Avoiding anything beige for someone so pale should've been.

Not the hottest way to kick-start 2017 for this year's awards season favourite.

MARIAH CAREY. PHOTO: AFP

MARIAH CAREY (D)

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve special in New York City

Outfit: Not known

This is definitely not how Carey should've wrapped up 2016. I'm not just talking about her epic fail of a New Year's Eve (non)performance.

Every other pop diva has given the sparkly nude bodysuit a spin (and did it better), which makes me - like onstage Carey - just want to give up.