School of Frock: Nicole Kidman claws her way to the top

NICOLE KIDMAN (A)

Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas

Gown: Alexander McQueen

Shouldn't she have saved this clear winner for the Oscars? It baffles me that she would take such a dazzling statement piece out for a spin as her hubby Keith Urban's plus-one at a lowlier awards show, but better late than never, right?

PARIS JACKSON (B)

Paris Jackson attends the 28th annual GLAAD Media awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, April 1, 2017. PHOTO: AFP GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Yanina Couture

Clutch: Edie Parker

Now that Jackson is finally embracing celebritydom, it makes sense that she turns up - rather non-ironically, I may add - as a preening peacock in this fun and bold rainbow-hued dress. More please.

KIM KARDASHIAN (C-)

Kim Kardashian West attends the Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 2, 2017 in West Hollywood, California PHOTO: AFP Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Givenchy

Walking yeast infection alert! Kardashian is back after a red carpet hiatus, and oh how I've missed (dissing) her. This "been there, done that" dress is from the 2011 collection and it is as if time stood still. Her look is so stale, it is literally mouldy.

FERGIE (D)

Singer Fergie attends the Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 2, 2017 in West Hollywood, California PHOTO: AFP

Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Los Angeles

Dress and shoes: DSquared2

Also suffering a comeback crisis of sorts is Fergie, who clearly doesn't understand the concept of "overkill". Such a dated explosion of ruffles should be left on the runway and for models only.

KATY PERRY (F)

Singer Katy Perry attends the celebration of Chanel's Gabrielle Bag hosted by Caroline De Maigret and Pharrell Williams at Giorgio Baldi on April 6, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. PHOTO: AFP Chanel's Gabrielle Bag event in Los Angeles

Top, jacket, pants, bag and shoes: Chanel

It is obvious that Perry is still depressed over Orlando Bloom because her "breakover" style has been a cry for help. And nothing is sadder than this Justin Bieber hairdo and sloppy athleisure. Snap out of it, woman, and get your spark back.