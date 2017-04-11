School of Frock: Nicole Kidman claws her way to the top
Faced with a surprising red carpet crush last week, the usually hit-and-miss Nicole Kidman soars to the top
NICOLE KIDMAN (A)
Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas
Gown: Alexander McQueen
Shouldn't she have saved this clear winner for the Oscars? It baffles me that she would take such a dazzling statement piece out for a spin as her hubby Keith Urban's plus-one at a lowlier awards show, but better late than never, right?
PARIS JACKSON (B)
GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles
Gown: Yanina Couture
Clutch: Edie Parker
Now that Jackson is finally embracing celebritydom, it makes sense that she turns up - rather non-ironically, I may add - as a preening peacock in this fun and bold rainbow-hued dress. More please.
KIM KARDASHIAN (C-)
Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Los Angeles
Gown: Givenchy
Walking yeast infection alert! Kardashian is back after a red carpet hiatus, and oh how I've missed (dissing) her. This "been there, done that" dress is from the 2011 collection and it is as if time stood still. Her look is so stale, it is literally mouldy.
FERGIE (D)
Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Los Angeles
Dress and shoes: DSquared2
Also suffering a comeback crisis of sorts is Fergie, who clearly doesn't understand the concept of "overkill". Such a dated explosion of ruffles should be left on the runway and for models only.
KATY PERRY (F)
Chanel's Gabrielle Bag event in Los Angeles
Top, jacket, pants, bag and shoes: Chanel
It is obvious that Perry is still depressed over Orlando Bloom because her "breakover" style has been a cry for help. And nothing is sadder than this Justin Bieber hairdo and sloppy athleisure. Snap out of it, woman, and get your spark back.