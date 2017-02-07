School of Frock: Nicole Kidman stuns in green Gucci glory

Nicole Kidman attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

NICOLE KIDMAN (A)

Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Gucci

Kidman's been hit-and-miss all awards season, but flying the creature couture flag high has course-corrected her to a win. Metallic emerald green really is her friend, parrot heads perched on her shoulders notwithstanding. I'll take witchy Disney stepmother over Stepford wife any time.

ELLE FANNING (A-)

Harper's Bazaar Celebrates 150 Most Fashionable Women event in Los Angeles

Top and skirt: Rodarte

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Elle Fanning PHOTO: AFP

Call me crazy, but this glorified prom dress is giving my inner '80s child life. Yes, even with those Venus flytrap sleeves.

OLGA KURYLENKO (C-)

Jumpsuit: Armani

Olga Kurylenko PHOTO: AFP

Misogyny in dress form. Yes, cut-outs have reached their all-time low - those are indeed boob windows staring back at us. One word: Ouch.

ALEXANDRA SHIPP (D)

Harper's Bazaar Celebrates 150 Most Fashionable Women event in Los Angeles

Dress: Not known

Alexandra Shipp PHOTO: AFP

Leopard print AND polka dots? We must be trapped in the Upside Down of Stranger Things, because everything about this belongs to a parallel dimension surely.

TERESA PALMER (F)

Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles

Dress: J Mendel

Teresa Palmer PHOTO: AFP

Slowly back away from this page and make no sudden movement please, because a monster has overtaken Palmer's body, is growing a moustache under her chest and looks ready to attack.