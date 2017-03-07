School of Frock: The one after the Oscars

JESSICA BIEL (A-)

Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles

Gown: Ralph Lauren

There is so much superhero-esque slaying on display, Marvel needs to make a movie about this, pronto. Biel easily takes flight in her white cut-out gown with attached bronze lamé sheet-cape bodice. It may appear simple, but delivers the right amount of drama. Now, if only she put half the effort into her movie career.

PHOTOS: REUTERS, EPA

THANDIE NEWTON (B+)

Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles

Gown: Schiaparelli

Newton doesn't do conventional, so it fills me with glee that nothing about this cool embellished metallic silver number is. The bold shoulders, diamond choker, sheer skirt - it's like she's armoured for war and poised to leave (fashion) victims in her wake.

SARAH PAULSON (B+)

Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles

Gown: Ronald van der Kemp

Clutch: Judith Leiber

Not everyone can sell such a tricky colour combination and retro design - in full velvet, no less. But Paulson is absolutely the right - and rare - woman to make such contradictions make sense.

PHOTOS: REUTERS, EPA

GABRIELLE UNION (D)

Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles

Gown: Jean Paul Gaultier

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

Wow, this isn't even thirsty any more, it's parched. Leave this bikini-cum-cover-up for your pool party, not the Oscar after-party. It's too tacky even for a Kardashian.

NATALIA VODIANOVA (F)

Brit Awards in London

Gown: Givenchy

Is she literally trying to tell everyone she's a bird brain? Because not even a supermodel can wing it. This is one of those nutty, near-impossible dresses that should self-destruct upon leaving the runway.