School of Frock: The one between awards shows

RUBY ROSE (A-)

Premiere of xXx: Return Of Xander Cage in London

Gown: Balmain

Movie premiere theme dressing goes to the next level here, with the Australian hottie bringing the xXx factor in spades.

She is literally wearing her new film's title all over this colourful lurex cut-out gown.

Rose has the attitude, the face and undoubtedly the bod to sell the whole thing.

SIENNA MILLER (B)

Premiere of Live By Night in Los Angeles

Gown: Gucci

This eye-catching cornflower blue and gold ruffled frock wields tons of personality which, luckily for Miller, makes up for her notorious lack of it.

KYLIE JENNER (C)

Image Maker Awards in Los Angeles

Dress: Balmain

Jenner and what's left of her purple bathroom rug must have had a showdown with a shredder. Guess who won?

ELIZABETH OLSEN (D)

Image Maker Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Emilio Pucci

It's wrinkly, it's shapeless, it looks cheap and bubblegum pink is just the worst colour on her.

Olsen seriously needs to Scarlet Witch the heck out of her style.

JENNA ELFMAN (F)

Disney ABC Television group Winter TCA press tour in Pasadena, California

Jumpsuit: Johanna Ortiz

Somewhere out there, a circus is missing its clown.