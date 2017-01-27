School of Frock: The one where J.Lo wins

JENNIFER LOPEZ (B+)

People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Reem Acra

Clutch: Salvatore Ferragamo

By her usual standards, this is an exercise in modesty. But Lopez just can't resist glittery sheer embellishments and gets it in the form of this bust panel.

At least she meets us halfway, looking like the baddest soap opera villainess while she is at it.

RUBY ROSE (B-)

Premiere of xXx: Return Of Xander Cage in Los Angeles

Gown: Julien Macdonald

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

She is already naturally cool and edgy, so going hardcore metallic from head to toe nearly pushes her over the limit.

The exposed tattoos are a bit much, but she is generally killing it.

Yes, even the lipstick.

KRISTEN BELL (C)

People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles

Jumpsuit: Rasario

Someone should tell her the tissues need to be stuffed inside the bra.

With cups like these, who needs enemies?

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY (D)

Premiere of Split in New York City

Jumpsuit: Schiaparelli

Perhaps it is fitting that the leading lady of M. Night Shyamalan's latest creepfest has got her own little horror movie going on here.

Those elephant pants are the stuff of nightmares.

NICOLE RICHIE (F)

NBC Universal winter press tour in Pasadena, California

Top and pants: Etro

Scarf: House of Harlow 1960

Did she get dressed in the dark?

The half tucked-out shirt, too-long scarf, unhemmed crazy pants and clashing prints are all painfully competing for attention.

The only place this boho faux pas needs to be is in a vat of acid.