School Of Frock: Paris Jackson is the best of the worst in week of hot messes

PARIS JACKSON (B)

Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles

Dress: Zimmermann

Shoes: Elisabetta Franchi

Sometimes, when the pickings are painfully slim, normal is good. I've always pegged her personal style as "grungy rock chick", but she goes against expectations with this demure floral frock. Michael Jackson's daughter never looked prettier.

ZENDAYA (B-)

Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles

Top and pants: Ashish

Shoes: Le Silla

Zendaya dishes out another, ahem, sleeper hit with her signature relaxed, quiet confidence. And she's literally wearing men's pyjamas. Still unconvinced this trend is fit for formal public consumption though.

BLAC CHYNA (C+)

Blac Chyna's figurine dolls launch in Los Angeles

Top and skirt: Shane Justin

It's not your typical vulgar Blac Chyna uniform, so consider this comparatively understated velvet underwear-meets-floral fishtail ensemble a tiny victory. She even looks... nice. Or maybe I'm still living in the fog of mermaid mania.

VANESSA HUDGENS (D)

Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles

Top and pants: Reem Acra

Clutch and shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

You're looking at the hardest-working (and most unfortunately placed) seam in fashion history, running up the middle of her lady parts. And if that isn't eye-catching enough, those aggressively high-waisted pants give the poor girl the world's most elongated crotch.

MEL B (F)

Premiere of America's Got Talent Season 12 in

Los Angeles

Bodysuit: Rocky Gathercole

Scary Spice just got scarier. Just when you thought you've seen a lifetime's worth of bad bedazzled jumpsuits, this Mystique reject blows them all away - built-in gloves included. Also, "peacock crotch" is something you can't unsee.