School of frock: Poppy Delevingne injects winning pop of colour to red carpet
Cara isn't the only Delevingne setting the red carpet ablaze. Enter older sister Poppy, who shows that great style runs in the family
POPPY DELEVINGNE (A)
Premiere of King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword in London
Gown: Elie Saab
Clutch: Jimmy Choo
With her big break in King Arthur, the English model-socialite is creeping out of sister Cara's shadow. I am obsessed with the turquoise hue, and the billowing yet sultry silhouette looks sensational on her willowy frame.
ZENDAYA (B)
MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles
Gown: Zuhair Murad
Shoes: Le Silla
Nothing earth-shattering here, but the olive green is a win. We have a lovely and demure frock oozing vintage glamour draped on a spunky gal with a chameleonic style, so the unexpected juxtaposition is a bonus.
HALLE BERRY (C)
Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms in San Marino, California
Top and pants: Ports 1961
Moths got to the top part, she is "hulking out" of her split-leg pants and the whole thing is literally falling apart. Trash it and start over.
RIHANNA (D)
Christian Dior Cruise 2018 collection show in Calabasas, California
Coat, jeans and shoes: Christian Dior
It pains me to think about how many foxes were tortured to make her look this bad. And surely such a cowgirl catastrophe had to be styled by Johnny Depp?
DEBRA MESSING (F)
GLAAD Media Awards in New York
Jumpsuit: Christian Siriano
One wonders how strung out she must have been to wear something that obliterates her figure so mercilessly and completely. The proportions are way off, to the point that I am sending mental condolences to her waist, tummy and legs. See you in the next life.