School of frock: Poppy Delevingne injects winning pop of colour to red carpet

POPPY DELEVINGNE (A)

Premiere of King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword in London

Gown: Elie Saab

Clutch: Jimmy Choo

With her big break in King Arthur, the English model-socialite is creeping out of sister Cara's shadow. I am obsessed with the turquoise hue, and the billowing yet sultry silhouette looks sensational on her willowy frame.

ZENDAYA (B)

MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Zuhair Murad

Shoes: Le Silla

Nothing earth-shattering here, but the olive green is a win. We have a lovely and demure frock oozing vintage glamour draped on a spunky gal with a chameleonic style, so the unexpected juxtaposition is a bonus.

HALLE BERRY (C)

Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms in San Marino, California

Top and pants: Ports 1961

Moths got to the top part, she is "hulking out" of her split-leg pants and the whole thing is literally falling apart. Trash it and start over.

RIHANNA (D)

Christian Dior Cruise 2018 collection show in Calabasas, California

Coat, jeans and shoes: Christian Dior

It pains me to think about how many foxes were tortured to make her look this bad. And surely such a cowgirl catastrophe had to be styled by Johnny Depp?

DEBRA MESSING (F)

GLAAD Media Awards in New York

Jumpsuit: Christian Siriano

One wonders how strung out she must have been to wear something that obliterates her figure so mercilessly and completely. The proportions are way off, to the point that I am sending mental condolences to her waist, tummy and legs. See you in the next life.