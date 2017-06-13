School Of Frock: Post-Cannes red carpet finery

PHOTO: AFP

ANNABELLE WALLIS (A)

Premiere of The Mummy in New York City

Gown: Giorgio Armani

Whenever a C-lister brings her A-game to the red carpet, it shows that she respects the event, the project and, most importantly, herself.

I totally want to high-five Wallis, because this is head-to-toe stunning in that Hollywood movie star kind of way.

PHOTO: AFP

ZENDAYA (B+)

Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles

Gown: Mario Dice

Zendaya is only 20, but she oozes elegance and already has the makings of a style chameleon a la Elle Fanning.

This is a surprisingly mature choice, but the way Zendaya radiates laid-back sophistication is downright mesmerising.

PHOTO: AFP

JANELLE MONAE (B)

CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City

Pantsuit: Christian Siriano

Clutch: Edie Parker

Just when I thought she had exhausted her signature black-and-white shtick and I had maxed out my threshold for it, there is still room for something else altogether - like a striped deconstructed lady tux.

It is a bold and challenging silhouette, but Monae owns it.

PHOTO: AFP

DIANE KRUGER (B-)

CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City

Gown: Monse

We should all be so lucky to get to wear sparkly velvet beach towels as sumptuous as this. Loving the intense electric blue hue and bleeding gold embellishments.

PHOTO: AFP

HALLE BERRY (D)

Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles

Dress: Gosia Baczynska

Coat: Yeon

I have nothing against food babies, but Berry should avoid wearing stuff that sends people into a speculation over whether she is pregnant. (She is not.)

As proud as she is of her pooch, she should hang her head in shame for everything else, from the hot yoga hair to the ill-fitting ensemble.