School Of Frock: Post-Cannes red carpet finery
There is couture cold turkey now that the Cannes Film Festival is done, but these ladies are doing well with their red carpet finery
ANNABELLE WALLIS (A)
Premiere of The Mummy in New York City
Gown: Giorgio Armani
Whenever a C-lister brings her A-game to the red carpet, it shows that she respects the event, the project and, most importantly, herself.
I totally want to high-five Wallis, because this is head-to-toe stunning in that Hollywood movie star kind of way.
ZENDAYA (B+)
Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles
Gown: Mario Dice
Zendaya is only 20, but she oozes elegance and already has the makings of a style chameleon a la Elle Fanning.
This is a surprisingly mature choice, but the way Zendaya radiates laid-back sophistication is downright mesmerising.
JANELLE MONAE (B)
CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City
Pantsuit: Christian Siriano
Clutch: Edie Parker
Just when I thought she had exhausted her signature black-and-white shtick and I had maxed out my threshold for it, there is still room for something else altogether - like a striped deconstructed lady tux.
It is a bold and challenging silhouette, but Monae owns it.
DIANE KRUGER (B-)
CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City
Gown: Monse
We should all be so lucky to get to wear sparkly velvet beach towels as sumptuous as this. Loving the intense electric blue hue and bleeding gold embellishments.
HALLE BERRY (D)
Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles
Dress: Gosia Baczynska
Coat: Yeon
I have nothing against food babies, but Berry should avoid wearing stuff that sends people into a speculation over whether she is pregnant. (She is not.)
As proud as she is of her pooch, she should hang her head in shame for everything else, from the hot yoga hair to the ill-fitting ensemble.