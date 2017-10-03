School Of Frock: Putting the fashion in Fashion Week

MICHELLE MONAGHAN (A)

New York City Ballet's 2017 Fall Fashion Gala in New York City

Gown: Prabal Gurung

Grecian goddess coming through! You rarely see such fantastic shades of blue and green on the red carpet, so the bold colourblocking makes Monaghan the most attractive sea creature in the aquarium this week, so to speak.

ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO (A-)

amfAR charity dinner during Milan Fashion Week in Milan

Gown: Julien Macdonald

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

Here's practically only half a dress, like it ran out of fabric or the top got ripped off on the way out of the limo. But when Ambrosio looks THIS jaw-droppingly good even in a one-sided bikini top, one shouldn't nitpick.

DAKOTA JOHNSON (B-)

Green Carpet Fashion Awards during Milan Fashion Week in Milan

Gown: Gucci

Yes Dakota, we know your eyes are up there, but your boobs have got us seeing stars - literally. Everything under the bra cups is pretty killer, but the highly distracting fireworks festival happening on her chest is mesmerising for a wholly different reason.

LIVIA FIRTH (C+)

Green Carpet Fashion Awards during Milan Fashion Week in Milan

Gown: Vintage Capucci

Colin Firth's wife and fashion-loving plus-one sure isn't the type to fade into the background. She looks like an absurd flower garden and I'm still not sure if I should allow it to bloom or do some pruning.

JEMIMA KIRKE (D)

Metropolitan Opera Opening Night in New York City

Dress and shoes: Not known

The yellow satin brocade frock isn't a total fail, as it suits her quirky vintage-bohemian-grunge aesthetic. But some things never change. Kirke's clothes never fit, the tattoos are unsightly and she still looks like she needs a shower - or an intervention.