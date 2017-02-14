School of Frock: Rihanna tricks out a treat at the Grammys
The Grammy Awards red carpet can always be counted on to produce fashion moments that make us go from "wow" to "whaaat?"
RIHANNA (A)
Top and skirt: Armani Prive
Clutch: Roger Vivier
Who knew this colour combination would work outside of Halloween? Sporting a throwback image circa 2006, RiRi slayed the competition in a glittery midriff-baring tangerine halter top and dramatic black ruffled silk organza ballgown skirt. It's official: We're having an orange crush.
ADELE (B+)
Gown: Givenchy
An Adele red carpet sighting is rare enough, so one where she doesn't turn up in her go-to black is pretty much a big deal. Fortunately, her figure-flattering, geometric print olive gown gets our green light. Add this to her stack of Grammy wins.
LADY GAGA (B-)
Outfit: Alex Ulichny
The Grammys wouldn't be the Grammys without a bizarre Gaga get-up. Trust her to get very creative in flashing underboob, in a crop top that looks like it underwent serious shrinkage.
KATY PERRY (D)
Gown: Tom Ford
Newly blonde, definitely bonkers. Perry the sparkly human feather duster needs to dust her way into the bin of bad design ideas - and stay there.
HALSEY (F)
Outfit: Christian Wijnants
It's amazing how even after rolling out of bed and straight onto the red carpet in wrinkly silk pyjamas - which she conveniently forgot to button up - Halsey's skinfest is still a snooze. The only thing that could have made it more exciting is a draught.