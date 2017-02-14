School of Frock

School of Frock: Rihanna tricks out a treat at the Grammys

School of frock
Rihanna.PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

The Grammy Awards red carpet can always be counted on to produce fashion moments that make us go from "wow" to "whaaat?"

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Feb 14, 2017 06:00 am

RIHANNA (A)

Top and skirt: Armani Prive

Clutch: Roger Vivier

Who knew this colour combination would work outside of Halloween? Sporting a throwback image circa 2006, RiRi slayed the competition in a glittery midriff-baring tangerine halter top and dramatic black ruffled silk organza ballgown skirt. It's official: We're having an orange crush.

School of frock
ADELEPHOTOS: AFP, EPA

ADELE (B+)

Gown: Givenchy

An Adele red carpet sighting is rare enough, so one where she doesn't turn up in her go-to black is pretty much a big deal. Fortunately, her figure-flattering, geometric print olive gown gets our green light. Add this to her stack of Grammy wins.

 

 

Little variety for plus-size women sparks big dreams
Fashion

Little variety for plus-size women leads to big dreams

 

 

 

 

School of frock
LADY GAGAPHOTOS: AFP, EPA

LADY GAGA (B-)

Outfit: Alex Ulichny

The Grammys wouldn't be the Grammys without a bizarre Gaga get-up. Trust her to get very creative in flashing underboob, in a crop top that looks like it underwent serious shrinkage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

School of frock
KATY PERRYPHOTOS: AFP, EPA

KATY PERRY (D)

Gown: Tom Ford

Newly blonde, definitely bonkers. Perry the sparkly human feather duster needs to dust her way into the bin of bad design ideas - and stay there.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HALSEY  PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

HALSEY (F)

Outfit: Christian Wijnants

It's amazing how even after rolling out of bed and straight onto the red carpet in wrinkly silk pyjamas - which she conveniently forgot to button up - Halsey's skinfest is still a snooze. The only thing that could have made it more exciting is a draught.

fashioncelebritiesgrammys

Jeanmarie Tan

Entertainment Editor
jeanm@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Jeanmarie Tan