School of Frock: Rihanna tricks out a treat at the Grammys

RIHANNA (A)

Top and skirt: Armani Prive

Clutch: Roger Vivier

Who knew this colour combination would work outside of Halloween? Sporting a throwback image circa 2006, RiRi slayed the competition in a glittery midriff-baring tangerine halter top and dramatic black ruffled silk organza ballgown skirt. It's official: We're having an orange crush.

ADELE PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

ADELE (B+)

Gown: Givenchy

An Adele red carpet sighting is rare enough, so one where she doesn't turn up in her go-to black is pretty much a big deal. Fortunately, her figure-flattering, geometric print olive gown gets our green light. Add this to her stack of Grammy wins.

LADY GAGA PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

LADY GAGA (B-)

Outfit: Alex Ulichny

The Grammys wouldn't be the Grammys without a bizarre Gaga get-up. Trust her to get very creative in flashing underboob, in a crop top that looks like it underwent serious shrinkage.

KATY PERRY PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

KATY PERRY (D)

Gown: Tom Ford

Newly blonde, definitely bonkers. Perry the sparkly human feather duster needs to dust her way into the bin of bad design ideas - and stay there.

HALSEY PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

HALSEY (F)

Outfit: Christian Wijnants

It's amazing how even after rolling out of bed and straight onto the red carpet in wrinkly silk pyjamas - which she conveniently forgot to button up - Halsey's skinfest is still a snooze. The only thing that could have made it more exciting is a draught.