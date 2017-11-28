School of Frock

School of frock: Selena Gomez is back with new kidney, boyfriend and style direction

New kidney, old boyfriend, new look? Selena Gomez has revamped her image and it is all good

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Nov 28, 2017 06:00 am

SELENA GOMEZ (B+)

American Music Awards in Los Angeles

Dress and shoes: Coach

I do not approve of her getting back with Justin Bieber, but at least her post-kidney transplant sartorial taste is not as questionable. Who knew Gomez had a biker chick in her? And that she could rock blonde hair and black leather, in what is essentially the dress version of a moto jacket?

Selena Gomez back with new kidney, boyfriend and style direction
PHOTOS:REUTERS, AFP

KATHRYN HAHN (B-)

Selena Gomez back with new kidney, boyfriend and style direction
American Music Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Greta Constantine

The tangerine colour is divine and this could be Hahn's personal best. Pity about the non-existent styling. The right hairstyle, make-up and accessories could have punched it up to another level.

NADINE LEOPOLD (C+)

Selena Gomez back with new kidney, boyfriend and style direction
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party in Shanghai

Jumpsuit: Julien Macdonald

If there is any occasion to don a nearly-naked outfit, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party has to be it. So here we are, squinting at the Austrian lingerie model's crotch, wondering if she is wearing underwear or not. Does that count as a win, considering the context?

CANDICE SWANEPOEL (C-)

Selena Gomez back with new kidney, boyfriend and style direction
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party in Shanghai

Dress: Aadnevik

This certainly puts the "little" in "little black dress". The South African stunner marks her post-baby comeback with a loincloth that is struggling to stay on - and with more than a hint of desperation and overcompensation.

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS (D)

Selena Gomez back with new kidney, boyfriend and style direction
American Music Awards in Los Angeles

Dress: Ronald van der Kemp

She is literally fighting her pleated monster of a dress - and losing. This love child of a Ruffles potato chip and Ferrero Rocher wrapper is a statement gown all right, with the statement being: "My mother is Diana Ross, I am a drama queen too, so just deal with it."

