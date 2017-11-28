School of frock: Selena Gomez is back with new kidney, boyfriend and style direction

SELENA GOMEZ (B+)

American Music Awards in Los Angeles

Dress and shoes: Coach

I do not approve of her getting back with Justin Bieber, but at least her post-kidney transplant sartorial taste is not as questionable. Who knew Gomez had a biker chick in her? And that she could rock blonde hair and black leather, in what is essentially the dress version of a moto jacket?

PHOTOS:REUTERS, AFP

KATHRYN HAHN (B-)

PHOTOS:REUTERS, AFP

American Music Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Greta Constantine

The tangerine colour is divine and this could be Hahn's personal best. Pity about the non-existent styling. The right hairstyle, make-up and accessories could have punched it up to another level.

NADINE LEOPOLD (C+)

PHOTOS:REUTERS, AFP

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party in Shanghai

Jumpsuit: Julien Macdonald

If there is any occasion to don a nearly-naked outfit, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party has to be it. So here we are, squinting at the Austrian lingerie model's crotch, wondering if she is wearing underwear or not. Does that count as a win, considering the context?

CANDICE SWANEPOEL (C-)

PHOTOS:REUTERS, AFP

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party in Shanghai

Dress: Aadnevik

This certainly puts the "little" in "little black dress". The South African stunner marks her post-baby comeback with a loincloth that is struggling to stay on - and with more than a hint of desperation and overcompensation.

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS (D)

PHOTOS:REUTERS, AFP

American Music Awards in Los Angeles

Dress: Ronald van der Kemp

She is literally fighting her pleated monster of a dress - and losing. This love child of a Ruffles potato chip and Ferrero Rocher wrapper is a statement gown all right, with the statement being: "My mother is Diana Ross, I am a drama queen too, so just deal with it."