School of frock: Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa are both #friendshipgoals and #stylegoals

SELENA GOMEZ & FRANCIA RAISA (B)

Billboard Women In Music in Los Angeles

Bodysuit, pants and shoes: Versace

We have double winners for the first time, which is fitting since Gomez (left) and her BFF-cum-kidney donor won at life too. Gomez pulls off a kinky top and weird cut-out leather pants while Raisa is movie-star marvellous in her metallic blue dress.

PHOTOS: AFP

SOLANGE (C)

PHOTO: AFP

Billboard Women In Music in Los Angeles

Top and pants: Vivienne Westwood

She's taking "go big or go home" too literally. The supersized nature of this utility-style look is more funny than fashionable. Good for comic relief at least.

DEMI LOVATO (D)

PHOTOS: AFP

Jingle Ball in Los Angeles

Top and pants: Frolov

It's all glitteringly good until you hit mid-thigh, where all hell breaks loose. That bizarre beige pant leg is killing me - and the rest of the outfit at the same time.

JENNIFER CONNELLY (D-)

PHOTOS: AFP

An Evening Honouring Louis Vuitton and Nicolas Ghesquiere in New York City

Gown: Louis Vuitton

What even is this? We know Connelly is ride-or-die for LV, but I fear she has just attempted sartorial suicide in the most shockingly gruesome way. And wearing Dolly Parton's bra, no less. Somebody get the poor woman into rehab so she can officially wean off such insanity.

KESHA (F)

PHOTOS: AFP

Jingle Ball in Los Angeles

Dress and shoes: Gucci

Speaking of urgent style interventions, Kesha is also in the queue. Clown make-up + retro '70s dress + cowboy boots = Call 1-800-STYLIST immediately.