School of frock: Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa are both #friendshipgoals and #stylegoals

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa pack a one-two punch of #friendshipgoals and #stylegoals
SELENA GOMEZ & FRANCIA RAISA (B)
Billboard Women In Music in Los Angeles
Bodysuit, pants and shoes: Versace
We have double winners for the first time, which is fitting since Gomez (left) and her BFF-cum-kidney donor won at life too. Gomez pulls off a kinky top and weird cut-out leather pants while Raisa is movie-star marvellous in her metallic blue dress.
SOLANGE (C)
Billboard Women In Music in Los Angeles
Top and pants: Vivienne Westwood
She's taking "go big or go home" too literally. The supersized nature of this utility-style look is more funny than fashionable. Good for comic relief at least.
DEMI LOVATO (D)
Jingle Ball in Los Angeles
Top and pants: Frolov
It's all glitteringly good until you hit mid-thigh, where all hell breaks loose. That bizarre beige pant leg is killing me - and the rest of the outfit at the same time.
JENNIFER CONNELLY (D-)
An Evening Honouring Louis Vuitton and Nicolas Ghesquiere in New York City
Gown: Louis Vuitton
What even is this? We know Connelly is ride-or-die for LV, but I fear she has just attempted sartorial suicide in the most shockingly gruesome way. And wearing Dolly Parton's bra, no less. Somebody get the poor woman into rehab so she can officially wean off such insanity.
KESHA (F)
Jingle Ball in Los Angeles
Dress and shoes: Gucci
Speaking of urgent style interventions, Kesha is also in the queue. Clown make-up + retro '70s dress + cowboy boots = Call 1-800-STYLIST immediately.
