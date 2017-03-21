School of Frock: Send in the clowns

SCARLETT JOHANSSON (C)

Premiere of Ghost In The Shell in Tokyo

Gown: Balmain

Introducing the jumpsuit-bathrobe-gown, a misguided concept not for the faint-hearted - or anyone with eyes or taste. Even ScarJo can't save it. The femme half is just there, hanging off her, doing absolutely nothing. At the same time, the butch half is practically falling apart.

KATY PERRY (C-)

The Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles Gala honouring Equality Champions Katy Perry and America Ferrera in Los Angeles

Gown: Rasario

Wow, that is some serious (overgrown) bodice ruffle, just begging for a good shave. One wonders if Perry spent the entire time striking this pose, because surely letting her arms go would result in rashy armpits.

MANDY MOORE (D+)

The Alliance For Children's Rights 25th anniversary celebration in Los Angeles

Dress: Diane von Furstenberg

Clutch: Edie Parker

Shoes: Stuart Weitzman

It's safe to say that after such irrefutable proof, yellow and purple should never get into another sartorial partnership ever again.

KATIE HOLMES (D)

Premiere of The Kennedys After Camelot in Los Angeles

Dress: Alberta Ferretti

Clutch: Lee Savage

Shoes: Tamara Mellon

A droopy lace-velvet-silk nightgown the colour of old band-aids? Everything about this makes me sad. Holmes lost her fashion game years ago, post-Tom Cruise divorce, and obviously has never recovered.

LORDE (F)

Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show appearance in New York City

Pantsuit: Celine

Look who raided daddy's closet. Lorde is making her big music comeback, and some things never change. She is still awkward, her hair is still a mess, and she is still trolling us with her flaky style choices.