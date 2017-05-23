School of Frock: Some Cannes, some can't

ARAYA HARGATE (A)

Premiere of 120 Beats Per Minute at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France

Gown: Zuhair Murad

Being five months pregnant hasn't robbed the Thai actress of her mojo. The drama of this princess fantasy gown can't be beat, especially when rendered in delicious fuchsia. It's also quite the feat she isn't drowning in that froth. Hollywood mums-to-be, take note.

KRISTEN STEWART (B)

Premiere of 120 Beats Per Minute at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France

Gown: Chanel

Shoes: Le Silla

Behold the power of the edgy, on-trend Furiosa head styling. Only freshly-buzzed and suddenly cool Stewart can make what is essentially a frayed tweed pinafore and bandeau bra pass off as high fashion.

NAOMIE HARRIS (C+)

Premiere of Ismael's Ghosts at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France

Gown: Gucci

This is what happens when your childhood staples of Paddle Pop and Fruit Loops end up as fashion inspiration. The five-year-old in me desperately wants to twirl in that skirt, but I'm having trouble buying such sugary shades on a 40-year-old who insists on going full unicorn.

MARION COTILLARD (D)

Photo call for Ismael's Ghosts at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France

Top, jeans and shoes: Y/Project

A big white hospital gown thrown over jeans constructed from the remains of other jeans? The Cannes Film Festival has no Casual Fridays, so show some respect. Now go back to your hotel room and think about what you've done.

RIHANNA (F)

Chopard Space party at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France

Gown: Adam Selman

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

Aside from how this supposed custom gown fits its wearer so tragically, Rihanna is showing us how to (un)dress like a proper Victorian lady - heave your bosom, unbutton your skirt, flash your knickers... yes, it's that kind of outfit.