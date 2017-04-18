School of frock: Stars go wild with weird factor

Actress Chloe Sevigny poses during a photocall as she arrives to attend a dinner organized by French luxury group Louis Vuitton for the launching of new leather accessories in Paris.

CHLOE SEVIGNY (B)

Louis Vuitton leather goods collection launch in Paris

Top, skirt, clutch and shoes: Louis Vuitton

On paper, all these random elements should not work. But there is method to this madness, and the result is - miraculously - somewhat cool. Sevigny's attitude saved the day.

Actress Jennifer Connelly poses during a photocall as she arrives to attend a dinner organized by French luxury group Louis Vuitton for the launching of new leather accessories in Paris. PHOTO: REUTERS JENNIFER CONNELLY (B-)

Louis Vuitton leather goods collection launch in Paris

Dress, clutch and shoes: Louis Vuitton

Connelly shows such brand loyalty no matter what leftovers she gets, her middle name should be LV. This outfit makes her look like she could go head-to-head with any of the other queens on Game Of Thrones, so that is an automatic pass.

US actress Zoe Saldana attends the premiere of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' in Tokyo, Japan, 10 April 2017 PHOTO: EPA ZOE SALDANA (C-)

Premiere of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 in Tokyo

Top and pants: Loewe

This is literally a "WHAT is she wearing?" moment. I cannot even fathom the hows or whys behind this strange ensemble that defies description, so I am just going to give up. Over to the rest of you.

English actress Ruth Wilson poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the 2017 Laurence Olivier Awards in London on April 9, 2017. PHOTO: AFP RUTH WILSON (D)

Laurence Olivier Awards in London

Gown: Christian Dior

Shoes: Olgana Paris

It is seriously hard to appreciate a gown when the undergarments are screaming for attention. Look at my Spanx - that seems to be Wilson's message. No thanks, honey.

Actress Charlize Theron attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' 'The Fate Of The Furious' at Radio City Music Hall on April 8, 2017 in New York City. PHOTO: AFP CHARLIZE THERON (F)

Premiere of Fast & Furious 8 in New York City

Dress: Christian Dior

Shoes: Gianvito Rossi

She should be furious all right. How did one of the most beautiful women in the world end up like this? She is styled like a 50-year-old trying to be 20. In other words, they channelled Madonna. Still waiting for Dior to issue Theron a public apology.