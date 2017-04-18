School of frock: Stars go wild with weird factor
There was a record high of weirdness on the red carpet last week and not all of it was wonderful
CHLOE SEVIGNY (B)
Louis Vuitton leather goods collection launch in Paris
Top, skirt, clutch and shoes: Louis Vuitton
On paper, all these random elements should not work. But there is method to this madness, and the result is - miraculously - somewhat cool. Sevigny's attitude saved the day.
JENNIFER CONNELLY (B-)
Louis Vuitton leather goods collection launch in Paris
Dress, clutch and shoes: Louis Vuitton
Connelly shows such brand loyalty no matter what leftovers she gets, her middle name should be LV. This outfit makes her look like she could go head-to-head with any of the other queens on Game Of Thrones, so that is an automatic pass.
ZOE SALDANA (C-)
Premiere of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 in Tokyo
Top and pants: Loewe
This is literally a "WHAT is she wearing?" moment. I cannot even fathom the hows or whys behind this strange ensemble that defies description, so I am just going to give up. Over to the rest of you.
RUTH WILSON (D)
Laurence Olivier Awards in London
Gown: Christian Dior
Shoes: Olgana Paris
It is seriously hard to appreciate a gown when the undergarments are screaming for attention. Look at my Spanx - that seems to be Wilson's message. No thanks, honey.
CHARLIZE THERON (F)
Premiere of Fast & Furious 8 in New York City
Dress: Christian Dior
Shoes: Gianvito Rossi
She should be furious all right. How did one of the most beautiful women in the world end up like this? She is styled like a 50-year-old trying to be 20. In other words, they channelled Madonna. Still waiting for Dior to issue Theron a public apology.
Fashion bites
BONIA
For its new Spring Summer 2017 collection, luxury brand and leather specialist Bonia has launched the Bonia Inca-Blossom Collections, inspired by Peruvian landmarks and culture.
The Blossom Flowers, based on the remarkable design of the Incas' agricultural terraces, feature on the Bonia Moray Bucket Bag ($420) and the Bonia Nitza Satchel Bag ($520).
The bags feature a spacious interior for easy storage and elegant chain shoulder strap details.
The pieces are now available at Bonia stores at Changi Airport Departure Lounge in Terminals 2 and 3, as well as Takashimaya.
TIMBERLAND
Outdoor lifestyle brand Timberland has released its White Washed Apparel Collection.
It combines muted tones and laundered treatments with breathable chambray and denim.
There is a variety for both sexes, including a lightweight Sandy Bay Chambray Short Parka ($269) for women, and a slim-fit Soft Denim Shirt ($139) for men.
Available at selected Timberland stores, including those at Paragon, Vivo City, Isetan Parkway Parade and Tampines Mall.
REEBOK
Reebok Classic has collaborated with streetwear brand Local Heroes to release the limited-edition Reebok Classic x Local Heroes NPC II sneakers ($139).
Crafted from premium leather and available in pastel pink and purple, the shoes feature distinct faux fur panels and a detachable heart-shaped keychain embellished with the Local Heroes logo.
Available at The Social Foot and Limited Edt stores.