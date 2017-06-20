School of frock: Tony Awards red carpet serves up classy choices

OLIVIA WILDE (B+)

Tony Awards in New York City

Gown: Michael Kors

Clutch: Edie Parker

This isn't the perfect red dress, but Wilde is working it hard. It is both modern (the deep plunge) and vintage (the bell sleeves), and one can always count on crimson to pack a punch.

DENEE BENTON (B)

Tony Awards in New York City

Gown and shoes: Oscar de la Renta

Fresh face, fresh frock, fresh foliage. Everything about this makes me smile. Other ingenues really need to take an, ahem, leaf from her style playbook.

DEMI MOORE (B-)

Premiere of Rough Night

Gown: Christian Dior

Can we all just agree that Moore is an ageless vampire? Aside from the fact that those bodice bands make her look like she has fat rolls, the pastel colour palette is lovely and she is glowing like nobody's business.

NICOLE KIDMAN (C)

Premiere of The Beguiled in Los Angeles

Gown: Carolina Herrera

I might have been on board if someone had ripped the sleeves off before she hit the red carpet, because those ridiculous forearm ruffles are a deal-breaker. Beguiled? More like begone!

MALIN AKERMAN (D)

Photocall for Billions at the Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco

Pantsuit: Gosia Baczynska

Printed pantsuits should be allowed only if the pattern itself is pleasing to the eye. In this case, it is more of an eyesore. I mean, are those supposed to be spores?