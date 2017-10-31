School Of Frock: Transformers actress Isabela Moner schools bigger names on red carpet
Hollywood stylists need to buck up when it's a rookie who schools bigger-name stars
ISABELA MONER (A)
Princess Grace Awards Gala in Los Angeles
Gown: John Paul Ataker
As someone with a weakness for pretty pleats, I am left swooning at this flawlessly executed example of sculptural elegance. Yet, it also makes me wish someone more deserving than the annoying girl from the latest Transformers movie got first dibs on the dress.
AMAL CLOONEY (A-)
Premiere of Suburbicon in Los Angeles
Gown: Bill Blass
Clutch: Judith Leiber
It is a testament to Mrs George Clooney's incredible poise that she can still be totally glamorous in an easy-breezy beachy maxi dress. Bonus points for instantly transporting me to the Greek islands, thanks to the blue and white colour scheme.
ZENDAYA (B)
Volez, Voguez, Voyagez - Louis Vuitton exhibition opening in New York City
Outfit: Louis Vuitton
I am really enjoying the fashion roulette Zendaya is playing, because every red carpet imaging is different and we never know what we are going to get. Even though this "cocktail waitress at a pirate-themed restaurant" get-up is in bonkers territory, she emerges unscathed, like the style swashbuckler she is.
ELLE FANNING (C-)
InStyle Awards in Los Angeles
Dress and shoes: Versace
Princess Elle can usually do no wrong, but nobody is perfect. Lose the wiggy Brigitte Bardot hair and matchy sandals, and maybe this old-school, super-tacky Pop Art Versace can be salvaged. Till then, it is a rare misstep.
MICHELLE WILLIAMS (D)
Volez, Voguez, Voyagez - Louis Vuitton exhibition opening in New York City
Dress, bag and shoes: Louis Vuitton
Williams loves dressing like a wandering ghost or broken doll - throwing leftover scrap material into the mix is hardly an improvement - which makes one feel sad and down. For her, for me and for the world in general.