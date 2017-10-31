School Of Frock: Transformers actress Isabela Moner schools bigger names on red carpet

ISABELA MONER (A)

Princess Grace Awards Gala in Los Angeles

Gown: John Paul Ataker

As someone with a weakness for pretty pleats, I am left swooning at this flawlessly executed example of sculptural elegance. Yet, it also makes me wish someone more deserving than the annoying girl from the latest Transformers movie got first dibs on the dress.

AMAL CLOONEY (A-)

Amal Clooney. PHOTO: AFP

Premiere of Suburbicon in Los Angeles

Gown: Bill Blass

Clutch: Judith Leiber

It is a testament to Mrs George Clooney's incredible poise that she can still be totally glamorous in an easy-breezy beachy maxi dress. Bonus points for instantly transporting me to the Greek islands, thanks to the blue and white colour scheme.

ZENDAYA (B)

Zendaya. PHOTO: AFP

Volez, Voguez, Voyagez - Louis Vuitton exhibition opening in New York City

Outfit: Louis Vuitton

I am really enjoying the fashion roulette Zendaya is playing, because every red carpet imaging is different and we never know what we are going to get. Even though this "cocktail waitress at a pirate-themed restaurant" get-up is in bonkers territory, she emerges unscathed, like the style swashbuckler she is.

ELLE FANNING (C-)

Elle Fanning. PHOTO: REUTERS

InStyle Awards in Los Angeles

Dress and shoes: Versace

Princess Elle can usually do no wrong, but nobody is perfect. Lose the wiggy Brigitte Bardot hair and matchy sandals, and maybe this old-school, super-tacky Pop Art Versace can be salvaged. Till then, it is a rare misstep.

MICHELLE WILLIAMS (D)

Michelle Williams. PHOTO: AFP

Volez, Voguez, Voyagez - Louis Vuitton exhibition opening in New York City

Dress, bag and shoes: Louis Vuitton

Williams loves dressing like a wandering ghost or broken doll - throwing leftover scrap material into the mix is hardly an improvement - which makes one feel sad and down. For her, for me and for the world in general.