School Of Frock: Velvet trenchcoat wins? Oh dear..

Karen Gillan attends the premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

KAREN GILLAN (B+)

Premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming in Los Angeles

Dress: Self-Portrait

Clutch: Edie Parker

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

Nebula from Guardians Of The Galaxy ain't messing around. It's essentially a velvet trenchcoat, but who knew teal and a head of red go so well together? Luxe, sharp and totally covet-worthy.

Gigi Hadid attends Gigi Hadid for Vogue Eyewear #ShowYourParty event at Industria Superstudio on June 27, 2017 in New York City. PHOTO: AFP

GIGI HADID (C+)

Gigi Hadid for Vogue Eyewear #ShowYourParty event in New York City

Jacket and pants: Kreist

Here's proof one can (over)think pink, unless you are a five-year-old girl. This is Legally Blonde meets Barbie meets Jem And The Holograms. Add head-to-toe shine, and the result is sartorial toothache.

Actress Kat Graham attends the BET Awards on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. PHOTO: AFP KAT GRAHAM (C-)

BET Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Raisa & Vanessa

Is she wearing this backwards? Is that a figure of eight cut-out? Is she completely bonkers? The only answer I have for this disorienting design is "hell no".

Blac Chyna at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. PHOTO: AFP BLAC CHYNA (D)

BET Awards in Los Angeles

Outfit: Michael Costello

Anyone feeling sheer exhaustion over this stale trend yet? The elaborate, poofy sleeves are trying to trick us into thinking this "dress" is different from the hundreds that have come before. Not working.

Lil Kim. PHOTO: REUTERS

LIL' KIM (F)

BET Awards in Los Angeles

Outfit: Not known

I spoke too soon. THIS is definitely the worst version ever, and for flashing her not-so-lil' butt at us, this deserves nothing more than an overly-dramatic eye roll.