School Of Frock: Velvet trenchcoat wins? Oh dear..
It's a sad state of affairs when a velvet trenchcoat emerges best dress of the week. The rest of the dull red carpeters, shame on you
KAREN GILLAN (B+)
Premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming in Los Angeles
Dress: Self-Portrait
Clutch: Edie Parker
Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti
Nebula from Guardians Of The Galaxy ain't messing around. It's essentially a velvet trenchcoat, but who knew teal and a head of red go so well together? Luxe, sharp and totally covet-worthy.
GIGI HADID (C+)
Gigi Hadid for Vogue Eyewear #ShowYourParty event in New York City
Jacket and pants: Kreist
Here's proof one can (over)think pink, unless you are a five-year-old girl. This is Legally Blonde meets Barbie meets Jem And The Holograms. Add head-to-toe shine, and the result is sartorial toothache.
KAT GRAHAM (C-)
BET Awards in Los Angeles
Gown: Raisa & Vanessa
Is she wearing this backwards? Is that a figure of eight cut-out? Is she completely bonkers? The only answer I have for this disorienting design is "hell no".
BLAC CHYNA (D)
BET Awards in Los Angeles
Outfit: Michael Costello
Anyone feeling sheer exhaustion over this stale trend yet? The elaborate, poofy sleeves are trying to trick us into thinking this "dress" is different from the hundreds that have come before. Not working.
LIL' KIM (F)
BET Awards in Los Angeles
Outfit: Not known
I spoke too soon. THIS is definitely the worst version ever, and for flashing her not-so-lil' butt at us, this deserves nothing more than an overly-dramatic eye roll.