School Of Frock: Yay and nay to Luis Vuitton sleeves

EMMA STONE (A-)

Premiere of Battle Of The Sexes during the BFI London Film Festival in London

Gown: Louis Vuitton

I wish Stone was a redhead again, but that doesn't mean Louis Vuitton's new face isn't serving up a grand slam with this ethereal white cold-shoulder floral maxi dress. Thanks to those dramatic ruffled sleeves, it's game, set, match.

SOPHIA BUSH (B+)

Debra Messing's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles

Dress: By Johnny

What a crisp, super-flattering silhouette. The diagonal splashes of orange, white and pale blue are also a refreshing pick-me-up. It almost makes me want to eat oranges and marshmallows - together.

DITA VON TEESE (C+)

Alexis Mabille's Spring/Summer 2018 ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris

Dress: Alexis Mabille

In case we forgot she stripteases for a living, Von Teese literally shows up with top buttons undone. Occupational hazard aside, the luxe petrol blue hue is to die for.

KATY PERRY (D+)

Concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City

Outfit: Adam Selman

Shoes: Sergio Rossi

Kylie Minogue wore the hooded one-piece better in her Can't Get You Out Of My Head music video back in 2001. Perry's sexy, glittery Red Riding Hood version still doesn't cut it. Actually, no further critique is required when her face says it all.

CATE BLANCHETT (D)

Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2018 collection fashion show in Paris

Top: Louis Vuitton

Looks like Blanchett drew the short straw when it came to LV's insanely-sleeved outfits. Either that or she was blackmailed into Queen Cersei's Game Of Thrones uniform, with horrific Pennywise sleeves attached. Too bad she can't even raise her arms in protest.